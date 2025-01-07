Breaking News
Watch! Ajith Kumar’s speedy car crashes into safety barrier, manager gives health update

Updated on: 07 January,2025 07:46 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Ajith has been quite passionate about motor racing; in fact, it was back in 2000 when he once took a break from acting to focus on his love for the sport

Ajith Kumar

Watch! Ajith Kumar's speedy car crashes into safety barrier, manager gives health update
Actor Ajith Kumar, who is training for the Dubai 24H race, met with an unfortunate accident. The Tamil actor’s car crashed on a racing track during a training session. Reports suggest that Ajith luckily escaped the situation unharmed, but the video of the speeding car hitting the track’s safety barrier and spinning before stopping has left fans worried about him. Such situations are not uncommon during motor racing practices. Ajith has been quite passionate about motor racing; in fact, it was back in 2000 when he once took a break from acting to focus on his love for the sport.





“Ajith is unhurt, hale, and healthy. He was driving at a speed of 180 km/h when this happened," shared Ajith Kumar’s manager, Suresh Chandra, while giving an update on his health. Ajith Kumar owns the racing team Ajith Kumar Racing. The video shared by his team shows Ajith’s car spinning multiple times after it hit the barrier. He was rescued and taken to an ambulance for first aid. The caption of the post reads, “Ajith Kumar’s massive crash in practice, but he walks away unscathed. Another day in the office … that’s racing!”

Ajith Attends PV Sindhu’s Wedding

Meanwhile, Ajith was recently seen at the wedding reception of badminton champion PV Sindhu and her husband Venkata Datta Sai. The actor was accompanied by his wife Shalini and their kids. Ajith looked fit in a black tuxedo for the occasion. He was also seen on stage with the newlyweds, interacting with them, posing, and blessing the couple before leaving.

About Good Bad Ugly

Ajith is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Good Bad Ugly. The movie is set to hit screens on April 10 this year. The director took to the social media platform X to announce the release date.

The film, which was originally supposed to have music by Devi Sri Prasad, will now feature music by G. V. Prakash. Cinematography is by Abinandhan Ramanujam, and editing is by Vijay Velukutty. Stunts for the film have been choreographed by Supreme Sundar and Kaloian Vodenicharov.

The movie, which will feature Trisha alongside Ajith in the lead, also boasts a cast of powerful performers like Arjun Das, Prasanna, and Sunil in pivotal roles.

