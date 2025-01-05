PV Sindhu’s dreamy lehenga for wedding festivities has a badminton connection

In the pictures shared on Instagram, Sindhu can be seen wearing a sea foam green tissue lehenga by House of Masaba. The outfit also includes a custom paranda

Pic: Instagram/@pvsindhu1, @masabagupta

Ace shuttler PV Sindhu tied the knot with Venkata Datta Sai in an intimate wedding in Udaipur on December 22, 2024. The couple has shared several pictures from wedding festivities, with the bride and groom dazzling in exquisite outfits.

A recent set of pictures, however, holds special importance as Sindhu’s lehenga reflects her connection with badminton and is an ode to the bride and groom’s tale of love.

In the pictures shared on Instagram by Sindhu, she can be seen wearing a sea foam green tissue lehenga by House of Masaba. The outfit also includes a custom paranda.

The lehenga features delicate details inspired by her life and love story. “The tissue dupatta woven with gota and foil details features custom charms like badminton racquets, shuttle cock, medals and paper air planes,” Masaba Gupta informed in a post on Instagram.

The custom gold paranda also features these badminton-inspired charms.

Additionally, Sindhu also donned a knuckle ring with designs of her two medals at Olympics – silver medal at 2016 Rio Olympics and bronze medal at 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The sea foam green lehenga, laden with a myriad of trees and ‘Sehra’ motifs in dhagai and dori kaam with tissue detailing across the hem, was paired with a kurta blouse over the ‘Son Phal’ bustier, the post by House of Masaba mentioned.

The groom complemented his bride with a matching kurta and veshti set, which was a nod to their heritage.

PV Sindhu and Venkata Datta Sai wedding

The couple tied the knot in December 2024. For the wedding, Sindhu wore a gold handwoven tissue saree by Manish Malhotra, which featured intricate zari and zardozi embroidery. Sai complemented her look with matching sherwani and jewels.

