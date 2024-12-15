A week ahead of the wedding, which is set to take place in Udaipur on December 22, the couple exchanged rings in what seemed to be an intimate engagement ceremony

PV Sindhu got engaged to Venkata Datta Sai (Pic: Instagram/@pvsindhu1)

Listen to this article PV Sindhu stuns in a blue maxi dress as she gets engaged to Venkata Datta Sai x 00:00

Ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu is also set to tie the knot with Venkata Datta Sai, a Hyderabad-based IT professional. A week ahead of the wedding, which is set to take place in Udaipur on December 22, the couple exchanged rings in what seemed to be an intimate engagement ceremony.

Sindhu took to Instagram to share a picture from the ceremony. Quoting Kahlil Gibran, she wrote, “When love beckons to you, follow him, for love gives naught but itself.”

A ‘Miss to Mrs.’ board adorned the background, with the décor and cake complementing each other in hues of pastel pink.

Sindhu opted for a full-sleeved metallic blue maxi dress for the occasion. The sleek outfit boasted a classic V-neck and a pleated skirt. She kept her look simple, yet elegant, with open hair styled into waves, and minimal accessories that included a watch and a chic pair of earrings (and the engagement ring, of course!).

Her fiancé, on the other hand, chose a casual look as he opted for a classic jeans-shirt combo.

PV Sindhu’s tryst with ethnic wear

This look is in contrast with Sindhu’s usually maximalist approach when it comes to festive wear. On multiple occasions, including weddings, she has elegantly pulled off embellished lehengas in vibrant colours.

Recently, she was spotted at Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya’s wedding in a fuchsia pink heavily-embroidered lehenga by Mrunalini Rao.

PV Sindhu-Venkata Datta Sai wedding

According to PTI, the wedding festivities will begin on December 20, and the two families will also host a reception in Hyderabad on December 24. Sindhu's father, PV Ramana, shared details about the timing of the wedding, explaining, "The two families knew each other, but it was only a month ago that everything was finalised. This was the only possible window as her schedule will be hectic from January."

Ramana further added, "So that is the reason the two families decided to have the marriage ceremony on December 22. The reception will be held in Hyderabad on December 24. She will start her training soon after as the next season is going to be important."

