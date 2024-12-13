Keerthy Suresh's wedding sari is a breathtaking pure handloom Kanjeevaram masterpiece inspired by the "Vaira Oosi" (Diamond Needle) technique

Crafted with shimmering gold zari in geometric checks and signature nature motifs, the saree’s korvai weave fuses a mustard-green body with deep purple edges. Photo Courtesy:

Keerthy Suresh tied the knot with her husband earlier this week while wearing a bespoke wedding saree creation by Anita Dongre. The ensemble took 405 hours for Suresh's saree and blouse and 150 hours to make dhoti and kurta for Anthony.

It is a breathtaking pure handloom Kanjeevaram masterpiece inspired by the "Vaira Oosi" (Diamond Needle) technique.

Crafted with shimmering gold zari in geometric checks and signature nature motifs, the saree’s korvai weave fuses a mustard-green body with deep purple edges.

It is not only the sari but also her heartfelt touch with a poem that has been penned by Keerthy herself that is intricately woven into the fabric. Her maroon blouse, embroidered with delicate floral zari, pays homage to her mother’s saree.

Her husband, Anthony, compliments her in a handwoven silk kurta, a korvai dhoti, and a Kanjeevaram stole—each piece a custom-designed expression of tradition and luxury by Anita Dongre.

The master weavers for the ensemble are Prasad Dayanand and Yoganantham along with Kandhavel, Subash, Sekar, Sivakumar, Kanniappan, and Kumar.