Did you know PV Sindhu’s soon-to-be husband Venkata Datta Sai worked behind the scenes with an IPL team

PV Sindhu in action (Pic: AFP)

Double Olympic medallist and badminton star PV Sindhu is all set to marry Hyderabad-based Venkata Datta Sai, an executive director at Posidex Technologies.

The wedding will take place in Udaipur on December 22, days after Sindhu ended a prolonged trophy drought by clinching the title at the Syed Modi International in Lucknow on Sunday.

According to PTI, the wedding festivities will begin on December 20, and the two families will also host a reception in Hyderabad on December 24. Sindhu's father, PV Ramana, shared details about the timing of the wedding, explaining, "The two families knew each other, but it was only a month ago that everything was finalised. This was the only possible window as her schedule will be hectic from January."

Ramana further added, "So that is the reason the two families decided to have the marriage ceremony on December 22. The reception will be held in Hyderabad on December 24. She will start her training soon after as the next season is going to be important."

Sai, who hails from Hyderabad, has an impressive educational and professional background. He holds a Diploma in Liberal Arts and Sciences from the Foundation of Liberal and Management Education, and a BBA in Accounting and Finance from Flame University, where he graduated in 2018. Following that, he completed a Master’s degree in Data Science and Machine Learning from the International Institute of Information Technology, Bangalore.

Sai's career has seen him make notable strides in the corporate world. He interned and worked as an in-house consultant at JSW, where he gained valuable experience. “My BBA in finance and economics pales in comparison to managing an IPL team, but I must admit I learned a lot from both of these experiences," reads his LinkedIn profile.

Since 2019, he has served as the Managing Director for Sour Apple Asset Management and the Executive Director at Posidex Technologies. Sai's expertise lies in solving complex problems related to instant credit and loan approvals. “The loan that you get in 12 seconds or the credit card that you have thanks to the instant credit score matching? Just some of the most complex problems I solve using a proprietary entity resolution search engine. My solutions and products are deployed for critical operations at some of the biggest banks, from HDFC to ICICI," his post on Linkedin further read.