Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Syed Modi India International PV Sindhu breaks BWF tour title drought India secure three crowns in total

Syed Modi India International: PV Sindhu breaks BWF tour title drought, India secure three crowns in total

Updated on: 01 December,2024 05:59 PM IST  |  Indore
mid-day online correspondent |

In the title clash lasting for 47 minutes, Sindhu defeated Luo Yu by 21-14, 21-16, within two straight games

Syed Modi India International: PV Sindhu breaks BWF tour title drought, India secure three crowns in total

PV Sindhu in action (Pic: AFP)

Syed Modi India International: PV Sindhu breaks BWF tour title drought, India secure three crowns in total
India's two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu ended her Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Tour drought of over two years by defeating China's Wu Luo Yu in the finals of the Syed Modi India International badminton tournament in Lucknow here on Sunday.


In the title clash lasting for 47 minutes, Sindhu defeated Luo Yu by 21-14, 21-16, within two straight games.


This was Sindhu's first BWF World Tour title since the Singapore Open title in July 2022, which was a BWF Super 500 tournament, as compared to Syed Modi India International, which is a BWF Super 300 tournament. In 2023 and this year, she had reached the finals of the Spain Masters and Malaysia Masters but failed to win the title.


Coming to men's singles, India's Commonwealth Games champion and Olympian Lakshya Sen secured the title, his first since the Canada Open last year. He defeated Singapore's Jason Teh by 21-6, 21-7 in an extremely one-sided match in just 31 minutes.

Also Read: Sindhu on song, Lakshya off tune

There was also some great news coming from the doubles competition as well, as the Indian women's doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand secured the title. They beat the Chinese pair of Bao Li Jing and Li Qian by 21-18, 21-11. This match lasted for 41 minutes.

This also marks their first BWF World Tour title in two years, having last won the Odisha Open in 2022.

However, India lost the men's doubles and mixed doubles finals, not completing a clean sweep.

In the mixed doubles final, the pair of Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto lost to the Thailand pair of Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Supissara Paewsampran by 21-18, 14-21, 8-21. Despite winning the first game, the Indians failed to carry the momentum and lost their next two games and the match by big margins.

Coming to the men's doubles finals, the team of Pruthvi Krishnamurthy Roy and Sai Pratheek K lost to China's Huang Di and Liu Yang by 14-21, 21-19, 17-21. Despite staging a comeback in the second game to force a decider, the Indians fumbled in the final game.

