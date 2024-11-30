PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen enters semi-finals of Syed Modi Intl.

Second seed Priyanshu Rajawat also registered a fine 21-13, 21-8 win over Hong Kong’s Nguyen Hai Dang to enter the men’s singles semi-finals

PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen

Star Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen moved a step closer to clinching the women’s and men’s singles title respectively, registering straight-game wins to advance to the semi-finals of the Syed Modi International Super 300 badminton tournament here on Friday.

Second seed Priyanshu Rajawat also registered a fine 21-13, 21-8 win over Hong Kong’s Nguyen Hai Dang to enter the men’s singles semi-finals.

Top seed Sindhu, a two-time champion at the event (2017, 2022), defeated China’s Dai Wang 21-15, 21-17 in a 48-minute women’s singles quarterfinal. Lakshya, the 2021 World Championship bronze medallist, also dominated his match, beating compatriot Meiraba Luwang Maisnam 21-8, 21-19 in the men’s singles quarter-final.

“Today’s match was important. Even though she is a low-ranked player, it doesn’t matter. I have rectified my mistakes from yesterday, what went wrong I have not made those again today. I was aggressive from the beginning. Overall, I am happy with my game compared to yesterday,” Sindhu said.

Sindhu is ranked 18th in the world while Wang is at 118th.

Sindhu will face fellow Indian Unnati Hooda in the semifinals, while Lakshya will meet Japan’s Shogo Ogawa. Priyanshu will cross swords with fourth seed Singaporean Jia Heng Jason Teh.

