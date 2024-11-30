“I skipped my afternoon lecture just to be here. For us, cricket is not just a sport — it’s a connection to our roots,” said an Indian student, pursuing a Masters degree at the Australian National University

A file picture of enthusiastic Indian fans during a T20I v Australia at the Manuka Oval on December 4, 2020

Known for its tranquil charm and diplomatic buzz, Canberra witnessed an unusual surge of energy on Friday afternoon as the Indian cricket team held a practice session at the Manuka Oval amid a continuous yet mild drizzle. Neither the persistent rain nor the chilly breeze could keep the fans, particularly the Indian students, away from catching a glimpse of their cricketing idols.

Clad in raincoats and armed with umbrellas and selfie sticks, the crowd began assembling outside the ground as early as midday. Fans chanted “India, India” and braved the wet conditions, capturing every possible moment on their phones.

The two-day match between India and the Australian Prime Minister’s XI is a rare opportunity for Canberra-based fans to see the Indian team live. Unlike traditional cricket hubs like Sydney and Melbourne, Canberra seldom features on the Indian team’s itinerary. The crowd present outside the Manuka Oval was a vibrant mix of Indian students, expats and intrigued locals, who had come to experience the electric atmosphere. For many people of Indian origin here, seeing their cricketing heroes brought a sense of home in this distant land. Some shouted out the names of their favourite players, hoping for a wave or a smile in return. The players reciprocated too, occasionally waving or smiling while remaining focused on their drills. This acknowledgement further fuelled the excitement of the fans. This infectious energy highlighted the global appeal of Indian cricket and its power to bring together diverse groups of people. It underscored how cricket serves as more than just a sport — it’s a cultural bridge that unites fans across borders. As the rain eased later in the afternoon, the crowd grew larger. It wasn’t just about watching a practice session — it was a celebration of their love for the game and admiration for the Indian cricket team.

Canberra may not share the cricketing reputation of Sydney or Melbourne, but on Friday, the Manuka Oval transformed into a mini India — testament to the enduring reach and influence of Indian cricket, proving once again that its fandom knows no boundaries.