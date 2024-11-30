Unheralded Salman Nizar blitzed his way to an unbeaten 99 off 49 balls, which completely overshadowed Ajinkya Rahane’s stroke-filled 68 off 35 balls in this high-scoring game

Baroda’s Hardik Pandya. Pic/BCCI

Listen to this article Hardik Pandya's rich vein in form continues in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy x 00:00

Hardik Pandya continued his rich vein of form by smashing five sixes and scoring 28 runs in an over bowled by left-arm spinner Parvez Sultan as Baroda crushed Tripura by seven wickets in a Group B game of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy here on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chasing a meagre target of 110, Baroda rode on Hardik’s 47 off 23 balls to complete the task in just 11.2 overs, after elder brother Krunal Pandya did well with the new ball to finish with figures of 2-22.

The highlight for the sparse crowd was the entertainment provided by Hardik as he launched into Sultan, hitting him for three sixes between long-off and extra cover region and another two in the cow corner.

Also Read: "We don’t want this guy full of confidence": Border on Virat Kohli

Worst-ever bowling figures

Snubbed at the IPL auction, Shardul Thakur recorded the worst bowling figures in the history of Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 by going for 69 runs in four overs in Mumbai’s 43-run defeat in a Group E match against Kerala in Hyderabad.

Shardul was hit for six sixes and five fours even as he got Sanju Samson’s (4) wicket early.

Unheralded Salman Nizar blitzed his way to an unbeaten 99 off 49 balls, which completely overshadowed Ajinkya Rahane’s stroke-filled 68 off 35 balls in this high-scoring game.

Batting first at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Kerala piled up 234-5 riding on Salman and Rohan Kunnummal’s (87 off 48 balls) 140-run stand for the third wicket in just 13.2 overs.

In reply, Mumbai were restricted to 191-9 despite Rahane’s efforts.

All 11 Delhi players bowl

A confident Delhi used all their 11 players, including regular wicketkeeper Anuj Rawat, for bowling during an easy four-wicket victory over Manipur headlined by opener Yash Dhull’s patient 59 off 51 balls in a Group C game at Wankhede.

Opting to bat, inexperienced Manipur could manage only 120-8.

Delhi took 18.3 overs to compete the chase with Dhull anchoring it with eight boundaries and a six-over deep mid-wicket off Kishan Singha.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever