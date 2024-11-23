But pacer Shami will be eager to come up with a fine show to further underline his fitness after recently taking seven wickets for Bengal in a Ranji match against Madhya Pradesh

Hardik Pandya. Pic/AFP

Focus on Shami, Pandya in Mushtaq Ali

Presence of a few frontline stars like Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Shami and its co-existence with the IPL mega auction have given the latest edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, beginning across venues from Saturday, a meaty context.

Pandya need not worry about impressing the IPL scouts after finding a place in MI’s retention list. But pacer Shami will be eager to come up with a fine show to further underline his fitness after recently taking seven wickets for Bengal in a Ranji match against Madhya Pradesh.

