Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Next years IPL to be held from March 14 to May 25

Next year’s IPL to be held from March 14 to May 25

Updated on: 23 November,2024 08:03 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

The 2026 edition of the tournament will start on March 15 and the final has been scheduled for May 31. The 2027 edition will once again start on March 14 with the final on May 30

Next year’s Indian Premier League will be held from March 14 to May 25, the BCCI has told the IPL franchises while also setting aside similar widows for the event’s 2026 and 2027 editions in an uncharacteristically elaborate plan.


The 2026 edition of the tournament will start on March 15 and the final has been scheduled for May 31. The 2027 edition will once again start on March 14 with the final on May 30. 


