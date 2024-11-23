Breaking News
Maharashtra elections 2024: BJP, MVA woo independents as CM race heats up ahead of results
Mumbai: BMC wants to collect Rs 1,378 crore in property tax, will seize properties to meet target
Men detained for tailing Congress candidate Arif Naseem Khan released
Maharashtra elections 2024: BJP leader Vinod Tawde sends Rs 100 cr defamation notice to Congress over cash for vote allegations
Maharashtra elections 2024: Male, female vote share increase similar across state
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Aayush Alabhya shine with tons for Anand Vishwa Gurukul

Aayush, Alabhya shine with tons for Anand Vishwa Gurukul

Updated on: 23 November,2024 07:59 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Gordon D’Costa | sports@mid-day.com

Top

Later, Anand Vishwa Gurukul medium pacer Laksh Joglekar picked 4-22 as the Borivli team were dismissed for just 74 in 17 overs

Aayush, Alabhya shine with tons for Anand Vishwa Gurukul

Anand Vishwa Gurukul’s Alabhya Dhulekar (left), Evyaan Shaw and Aayush Shete. Pic/Shadab Khan

Listen to this article
Aayush, Alabhya shine with tons for Anand Vishwa Gurukul
x
00:00

Anand Vishwa Gurukul (Thane) scored a thumping 402-run win over Matushri Kashiben Vrajlal Valia International Vidyalaya (Borivli) in a fourth-round match at Cross Maidan recently.


The chief contributors for Anand Vishwa Gurukul were Aayush Shete (172 runs), Alabhya Dhulekar (103 not out) and Evyaan Shaw (99).


Also Read: "It was just a regulation wicket": Australia's Mitchell Starc


Later, Anand Vishwa Gurukul medium pacer Laksh Joglekar picked 4-22 as the Borivli team were dismissed for just 74 in 17 overs.

In another match, St Rocks High School (Borivli) continued their impressive winning run, beating Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar School (Vikhroli) at Azad Maidan by three wickets. Batting first, Babasaheb Ambedkar were bowled out for 155 in 41.4 overs thanks mainly to St Rocks’ leg-spinner Harshit Vartar (4-22) and left-arm spinner Jash Nayak (3-44). The Borivil boys then easily went on to chase the target in just seven overs with Narayan Thakur top-scoring with an unbeaten 79 runs.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

cross maidan harris shield test cricket cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK