Aayush, Alabhya shine with tons for Anand Vishwa Gurukul

Anand Vishwa Gurukul’s Alabhya Dhulekar (left), Evyaan Shaw and Aayush Shete. Pic/Shadab Khan

Anand Vishwa Gurukul (Thane) scored a thumping 402-run win over Matushri Kashiben Vrajlal Valia International Vidyalaya (Borivli) in a fourth-round match at Cross Maidan recently.

The chief contributors for Anand Vishwa Gurukul were Aayush Shete (172 runs), Alabhya Dhulekar (103 not out) and Evyaan Shaw (99).

Later, Anand Vishwa Gurukul medium pacer Laksh Joglekar picked 4-22 as the Borivli team were dismissed for just 74 in 17 overs.

In another match, St Rocks High School (Borivli) continued their impressive winning run, beating Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar School (Vikhroli) at Azad Maidan by three wickets. Batting first, Babasaheb Ambedkar were bowled out for 155 in 41.4 overs thanks mainly to St Rocks’ leg-spinner Harshit Vartar (4-22) and left-arm spinner Jash Nayak (3-44). The Borivil boys then easily went on to chase the target in just seven overs with Narayan Thakur top-scoring with an unbeaten 79 runs.