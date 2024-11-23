Satwik-Chirag bow out of China Masters semi-finals

Competing in their first event since the Paris Olympics, the former World No. 1 Indian pair, who had reached the finals in the last edition, couldn’t maintain the pressure in a 74-minute encounter, going down 18-21, 21-14, 16-21 to the unseeded Korean duo

Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy. Pic/AFP

The Indian men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty bowed out in the semi-finals of the China Masters Super 750 badminton tournament, losing in three games to Korea’s Jin Yong and Seo Seung Jae on Saturday.

Competing in their first event since the Paris Olympics, the former World No. 1 Indian pair, who had reached the finals in the last edition, couldn’t maintain the pressure in a 74-minute encounter, going down 18-21, 21-14, 16-21 to the unseeded Korean duo.

