Satwik-Chirag bow out of China Masters semi-finals

Updated on: 24 November,2024 08:04 AM IST  |  Shenzhen (China)
PTI |

Competing in their first event since the Paris Olympics, the former World No. 1 Indian pair, who had reached the finals in the last edition, couldn’t maintain the pressure in a 74-minute encounter, going down 18-21, 21-14, 16-21 to the unseeded Korean duo

Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy. Pic/AFP

The Indian men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty bowed out in the semi-finals of the China Masters Super 750 badminton tournament, losing in three games to Korea’s Jin Yong and Seo Seung Jae on Saturday.


Also Read: Star shuttlers Sat-Chi eye ‘great things’ at Paris Oly


Competing in their first event since the Paris Olympics, the former World No. 1 Indian pair, who had reached the finals in the last edition, couldn’t maintain the pressure in a 74-minute encounter, going down 18-21, 21-14, 16-21 to the unseeded Korean duo.


