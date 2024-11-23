Satwik-Chirag enter semi-finals, Lakshya loses

Playing their first tournament since the Paris Olympics, Satwik and Chirag, who had reached the final in the last edition, registered a 21-16, 21-19 win over the World No 2 pair in 47 minutes

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy with Chirag Shetty. Pic/AFP

Indian men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty produced a solid show to outwit second seeds Kim Astrup and Anders Skaarup Rasmussen of Denmark to progress to the semi-finals of the China Masters Super 750 badminton tournament here on Friday.

In men’s singles, Lakshya Sen suffered a 18-21, 15-21 loss in 53 minutes against third seed Anders Antonsen of Denmark in the quarter-finals to bow out of

the competition.

