Satwik-Chirag enter semi-finals, Lakshya loses

Updated on: 23 November,2024 08:12 AM IST  |  Shenzhen
PTI |

Top

Playing their first tournament since the Paris Olympics, Satwik and Chirag, who had reached the final in the last edition, registered a 21-16, 21-19 win over the World No 2 pair in 47 minutes

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy with Chirag Shetty. Pic/AFP

Indian men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty produced a solid show to outwit second seeds Kim Astrup and Anders Skaarup Rasmussen of Denmark to progress to the semi-finals of the China Masters Super 750 badminton tournament here on Friday.


Also Read: Sinner shines as Italy beat Argentina; face Oz in semis


Playing their first tournament since the Paris Olympics, Satwik and Chirag, who had reached the final in the last edition, registered a 21-16, 21-19 win over the World No 2 pair in 47 minutes.


In men’s singles, Lakshya Sen suffered a 18-21, 15-21 loss in 53 minutes against third seed Anders Antonsen of Denmark in the quarter-finals to bow out of 
the competition.

