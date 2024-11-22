It was curtains for the other two surviving Indian women’s singles players as Anupama Upadhyaya and Malvika Bansod crashed out in the second round

Chirag Shetty (left) and Satwik Rankireddy

Listen to this article Sat-Chi, Lakshya in quarters, Sindhu shocked x 00:00

Star Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen progressed to the quarter-finals with a straight-game win, but two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu’s campaign ended in the second round of the China Masters Super 750 badminton tournament here on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lakshya, who missed out on a bronze medal at the Paris Olympics, looked at his lethal best while disposing off Rasmus Gemke of Denmark 21-6, 21-18 in a 46-minute men’s singles second round match. Lakshya will have his work cut out in the quarter-finals as he will be up against third seed Anders Antonsen of Denmark, who defeated Japan’s Takuma Obayashi 21-15 21-18 in his second round match.

Also Read: Pujara backs KL Rahul to bat at No. 3

Lakshya Sen

However, it turned out to be another disappointing outing for Sindhu as she lost to Singapore’s Yeo Jia Min in a hard-fought women’s singles contest. World No.19 Sindhu, who dispatched the higher-ranked Busanan Ongbamrungphan 21-17, 21-19 in the opening round, fought valiantly before going down 21-16, 17-21, 23-21 to Min in a match that lasted one hour and nine minutes.

It was curtains for the other two surviving Indian women’s singles players as Anupama Upadhyaya and Malvika Bansod crashed out in the second round. While Anupama lost 7-21 14-21 to Japan’s Natsuki Nidaira, Malvika was thrashed 9-21 9-21 by eight-seeded Supanida Katethong of Thailand.

The women’s doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand was no match for second seeded Chinese pair of Liu Sheng Shu and Tan Ning, 11-16, 11-21 in a second-round match, lasting just 43 minutes.

Defending champs Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, who returned to action after a break following the Paris Olympics, moved to the quarter-finals with a 21-19, 21-15 win over Denmark’s Rasmus Kjaer and Frederik Soggard. They will meet second seeded Danes Kim Astrup and Anders Skaarup Rasmussen next.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever