Pujara backs KL Rahul to bat at No. 3

Rahul, however, is expected to open with youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal, while Karnataka’s Devdutt Padikkal is being considered for No. 3 to maintain a left-right combination

Cheteshwar Pujara, who knows a thing or two about grinding the Australian attack in their den, on Thursday backed KL Rahul to bat at the vital No.3 slot in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, and said the swashbuckling Yashasvi Jaiswal is capable of doing what David Warner did in his prime.

The five-match Test series begins here on Friday. “I don’t know the batting order. I would prefer him [Rahul] at No. 3 because he has the experience to bat there,” Pujara told Star Sports. Rahul, however, is expected to open with youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal, while Karnataka’s Devdutt Padikkal is being considered for No. 3 to maintain a left-right combination.

