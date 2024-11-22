Breaking News
Maharashtra sees 66.05 per cent voter turnout, up from 61.1 per cent in 2019; Kolhapur leads with 76.63 per cent
Maharashtra polls: BJP indulged in bogus voting in Aurangabad East seat, alleges AIMIM leader Jaleel
Maharashtra: Scolded for taking mother's gold ring, woman ends life in Mumbra
Man held for committing fraud after opening 35 bank accounts, held
Leaders of Mahayuti will sit together and decide on Maharashtra CM face, says Eknath Shinde's son and Kalyan MP Shrikant
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Pujara backs KL Rahul to bat at No 3

Pujara backs KL Rahul to bat at No. 3

Updated on: 22 November,2024 07:31 AM IST  |  Perth
PTI |

Top

Rahul, however, is expected to open with youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal, while Karnataka’s Devdutt Padikkal is being considered for No. 3 to maintain a left-right combination

Pujara backs KL Rahul to bat at No. 3

KL Rahul

Listen to this article
Pujara backs KL Rahul to bat at No. 3
x
00:00

Cheteshwar Pujara, who knows a thing or two about grinding the Australian attack in their den, on Thursday backed KL Rahul to bat at the vital No.3 slot in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, and said the swashbuckling Yashasvi Jaiswal is capable of doing what David Warner did in his prime.


Also Read: "Maha Laxmi" on offer at Mahalaxmi


The five-match Test series begins here on Friday. “I don’t know the batting order. I would prefer him [Rahul] at No. 3 because he has the experience to bat there,” Pujara told Star Sports. Rahul, however, is expected to open with youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal, while Karnataka’s Devdutt Padikkal is being considered for No. 3 to maintain a left-right combination.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 cheteshwar pujara kl rahul India vs Australia test cricket cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK