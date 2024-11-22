The race club has adopted an open door policy--welcoming trainers and horses from all over the country, making sure the race-lovers will witness the highest level of competition

Race in progress (pic: RWITC graphics)

Listen to this article "Maha Laxmi" on offer at Mahalaxmi x 00:00

The lush green Mahalaxmi racetrack is all set to play host to the thunder of hooves as the Mumbai racing season (2024-25) gets underway on Sunday (Nov 24). The action-packed season, with 26 race days spread over four-and-a-half months, will attract the best equine talent of the country, thanks to the highest stakes offered (approximately Rs 15 crore, including the value of trophies).

ADVERTISEMENT

The prospectus for the upcoming season published by the Royal Western India Turf Club (RWITC) makes it clear there will be six "special" race days in aid of charity, and 20 "regular" race days featuring five Group 1 races, three Group 2 races and 8 Group 3 races. Racing under the lights, which has gained more and more popularity as "family outings" with every passing year, will be conducted on 11 days in the latter half of the season.

Also Read: Skipper Rohit to join India squad in Perth on Sunday

The race club has adopted an open door policy--welcoming trainers and horses from all over the country, making sure the race-lovers will witness the highest level of competition. The Classics (all Group 1) schedule will be as follows: JSK1 Indian 1000 Guineas (Sun, Dec 15), HPSL Indian 2000 Guineas (Sun, Dec 22), Villoo C Poonawalla Indian Oaks (Sat, Jan 11) & HPSL Indian Derby (Sun, Feb 2). The Group 1 Poonawalla Breeders' Multi-Million (PBMM), also known as "juvenile Derby", is slated for Sunday, Feb 23.

Over 700 horses are expected to participate during the season under the care of over 40 trainers, and nearly 60 jockeys will be seen in action--43 of them local boys, including 8 apprentice riders; with 16 jockeys from other racing centers of the country likely to make frequent visits.

The season will sign off in style, with fashion and food--and glamour and glitz--celebrating the final weekend (April 5 & 6) under the lights thanks to a generous contribution from Zavaray Poonawalla, former chairman of the club, and Derby sponsor HPSL.

The Dates

November 2024: Sun, 24th.

December 2024: Sun, 1st; Sun, 8th; Sun, 15th; Sun, 22nd; Fri, 27th; Sun, 29th.

January 2025: Sun, 5th; Thu, 9th; Sat, 11th; Thu, 16th; Thu, 23rd.

February 2025: Sat, 1st; Sun, 2nd; Sun, 9th; Sun, 16th; Thu, 20th; Sun, 23rd; Wed, 26th.

March 2025: Thu, 6th; Sun, 16th; Thu, 20th; Sun, 23rd; Sun, 30th.

April 2025: Sat, 5th; Sun, 6th.

(Total: 26 days)