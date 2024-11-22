Skipper Rohit to join India squad in Perth on Sunday

Rohit was unavailable for the opening Test as he stayed back in India with his family for the birth of his second child

Rohit Sharma. Pic/AFP

Skipper Rohit Sharma will join the Indian team here on Sunday, the third day of the first Test against Australia at the Optus Stadium.

Rohit was unavailable for the opening Test as he stayed back in India with his family for the birth of his second child. Rohit and his wife Ritika were blessed with a baby boy on November 15.

