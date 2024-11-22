Breaking News
Skipper Rohit to join India squad in Perth on Sunday

Skipper Rohit to join India squad in Perth on Sunday

Updated on: 22 November,2024 07:26 AM IST  |  Perth
PTI

Rohit was unavailable for the opening Test as he stayed back in India with his family for the birth of his second child

Skipper Rohit to join India squad in Perth on Sunday

Rohit Sharma. Pic/AFP

Skipper Rohit to join India squad in Perth on Sunday
Skipper Rohit Sharma will join the Indian team here on Sunday, the third day of the first Test against Australia at the Optus Stadium. 


Also Read: "He doesn’t need to strike it at 80 like David did": Cummins on Nathan McSweeney


Rohit was unavailable for the opening Test as he stayed back in India with his family for the birth of his second child. Rohit and his wife Ritika were blessed with a baby boy on November 15.


Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 rohit sharma ritika sajdeh India vs Australia test cricket

