Shuttlers Lakshya, Sindhu, Malvika enter second round

In-form Malvika Bansod, ranked 36th in the world defeated Denmark’s World No. 21 Line Hojmark Kjaersfeldt 20-22, 23-21, 21-16
PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen
Star Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen progressed to the second round with wins at the China Masters Super 750 badminton tournament here on Wednesday.
ADVERTISEMENT
In-form Malvika Bansod, ranked 36th in the world defeated Denmark’s World No. 21 Line Hojmark Kjaersfeldt 20-22, 23-21, 21-16.
Also Read: Curator doesn’t expect Perth pitch to develop snake cracks
World No. 19 Sindhu dispatched the higher-ranked Busanan Ongbamrungphan 21-17, 21-19 in 50 minutes, notching up her 20th win in 21 meetings. The 29-year-old will next face Singapore’s Yeo Jia Min, while Malvika will meet eighth-seeded Supanida Katethong.
Lakshya, meanwhile, avenged his Olympic bronze medal loss with a 21-14, 13-21, 21-13 win over seventh seed Malaysia’s Lee Zii Jia.
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever