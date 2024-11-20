Shuttlers Lakshya, Sindhu, Malvika enter second round

In-form Malvika Bansod, ranked 36th in the world defeated Denmark’s World No. 21 Line Hojmark Kjaersfeldt 20-22, 23-21, 21-16

Star Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen progressed to the second round with wins at the China Masters Super 750 badminton tournament here on Wednesday.

In-form Malvika Bansod, ranked 36th in the world defeated Denmark’s World No. 21 Line Hojmark Kjaersfeldt 20-22, 23-21, 21-16.

World No. 19 Sindhu dispatched the higher-ranked Busanan Ongbamrungphan 21-17, 21-19 in 50 minutes, notching up her 20th win in 21 meetings. The 29-year-old will next face Singapore’s Yeo Jia Min, while Malvika will meet eighth-seeded Supanida Katethong.

Lakshya, meanwhile, avenged his Olympic bronze medal loss with a 21-14, 13-21, 21-13 win over seventh seed Malaysia’s Lee Zii Jia.

