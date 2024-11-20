Shuttlers Lakshya, Sindhu, Malvika enter second round

Breaking News
Updated on: 21 November,2024 07:11 AM IST  |  Shenzhen (China)
PTI |

Top

In-form Malvika Bansod, ranked 36th in the world defeated Denmark’s World No. 21 Line Hojmark Kjaersfeldt 20-22, 23-21, 21-16

PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen

Star Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen progressed to the second round with wins at the China Masters Super 750 badminton tournament here on Wednesday.


In-form Malvika Bansod, ranked 36th in the world defeated Denmark’s World No. 21 Line Hojmark Kjaersfeldt 20-22, 23-21, 21-16.


World No. 19 Sindhu dispatched the higher-ranked Busanan Ongbamrungphan 21-17, 21-19 in 50 minutes, notching up her 20th win in 21 meetings. The 29-year-old will next face Singapore’s Yeo Jia Min, while Malvika will meet eighth-seeded Supanida Katethong.

Lakshya, meanwhile, avenged his Olympic bronze medal loss with a 21-14, 13-21, 21-13 win over seventh seed Malaysia’s Lee Zii Jia.

