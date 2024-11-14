Japan Masters: PV Sindhu stunned in pre-quarters

World No. 20 Sindhu was the lone Indian in contention after the exits of Lakshya Sen and the women’s doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand.

India’s campaign came to a premature end as double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu crashed out in the pre-quarterfinals of the Kumamoto Masters Japan Super 500 badminton tournament here on Thursday.

World No. 20 Sindhu was the lone Indian in contention after the exits of Lakshya Sen and the women’s doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand.

Sindhu squandered a first-game lead to lose 21-17, 16-21, 17-21 against Canada’s Michelle Li, ranked 23rd in the world, in a women’s singles match that lasted one hour and 15 minutes. It was neck and neck in the first game before Sindhu took a 11-8 lead and kept up the early advantage.

Li came out attacking in the second game and raced to a 8-3 lead before Sindhu clawed back for 16-16. But Li pocketed five straight points to draw parity in the contest. Game 3, was a close battle till 17-all when Li pocketed four straight points to win it.

