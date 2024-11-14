Breaking News
Mid-Day Impact: State Human Rights Commission summons officers over Borivli hawkers’ menace
Mumbai: Senior citizen seduces senior citizens in suburbs on morning walks
Maharashtra elections 2024: Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis says BJP not against Muslims, only opposes appeasement
Mumbai: Bandra Kurla Complex chokes as pollution levels soar
Mumbai: Metro work shakes historic Kalaram Mandir in Girgaon
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Japan Masters PV Sindhu stunned in pre quarters

Japan Masters: PV Sindhu stunned in pre-quarters

Updated on: 15 November,2024 07:35 AM IST  |  Japan
PTI |

Top

World No. 20 Sindhu was the lone Indian in contention after the exits of Lakshya Sen and the women’s doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand.

Japan Masters: PV Sindhu stunned in pre-quarters

PV Sindhu

Listen to this article
Japan Masters: PV Sindhu stunned in pre-quarters
x
00:00

India’s campaign came to a premature end as double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu crashed out in the pre-quarterfinals of the Kumamoto Masters Japan Super 500 badminton tournament here on Thursday.


World No. 20 Sindhu was the lone Indian in contention after the exits of Lakshya Sen and the women’s doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand.


Also Read: Tyson won’t talk before big fight


Sindhu squandered a first-game lead to lose 21-17, 16-21, 17-21 against Canada’s Michelle Li, ranked 23rd in the world, in a women’s singles match that lasted one hour and 15 minutes. It was neck and neck in the first game before Sindhu took a 11-8 lead and kept up the early advantage.

Li came out attacking in the second game and raced to a 8-3 lead before Sindhu clawed back for 16-16. But  Li pocketed five straight points to draw parity in the contest. Game 3, was a close battle till 17-all when Li pocketed four straight points to win it. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

india pv sindhu sports news badminton

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK