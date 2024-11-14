Tyson won’t talk before big fight

A bout originally scheduled for July 20 was postponed to Friday after Tyson got a stomach ulcer

Mike Tyson (left) and Jake Paul face off before Friday’s fight in Irving, USA

Mike Tyson, 58, was not in the mood to talk at the final news conference before he faces YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul. Tyson had terse answers for questions on Wednesday, two nights before the fight against Paul, who is 31 years younger.

A bout originally scheduled for July 20 was postponed to Friday after Tyson got a stomach ulcer. Nakisa Bidarian, co-founder with Paul of Most Valuable Promotions, has said that Tyson has been cleared medically. The fight will comprise eight two-minute rounds and use heavier gloves to lessen the power punches. “I’ve said everything I had to say. I’m just looking forward to fighting,” Tyson said in one of several attempts to get him to say more. Tyson’s last sanctioned bout was in 2005. He fought Roy Jones Jr. in an exhibition four years ago.

“It’s cute,” Paul said of the terse Tyson. “I fear no man, so I want him to be that old savage Mike.” Paul couldn’t even get Tyson to respond by wearing a ‘diamond-spiked ear cover’ — a jab at Tyson for infamously biting the ear of Evander Holyfield in 1997. Tyson was 50-6 (44 KOs) before retiring 19 years ago while Paul is 10-1 (7 KOs) in less than five years as a pro, facing mostly MMA artists and journeymen boxers.

