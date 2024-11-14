Breaking News
Mid-Day Impact: State Human Rights Commission summons officers over Borivli hawkers’ menace
Mumbai: Senior citizen seduces senior citizens in suburbs on morning walks
Maharashtra elections 2024: Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis says BJP not against Muslims, only opposes appeasement
Mumbai: Bandra Kurla Complex chokes as pollution levels soar
Mumbai: Metro work shakes historic Kalaram Mandir in Girgaon
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > High five for Deepika as India rout Thailand 13 0

High five for Deepika as India rout Thailand 13-0

Updated on: 15 November,2024 07:30 AM IST  |  Rajgir
PTI |

Top

It was a completely one-sided match as the Indians found the net at will, with Thailand failing to take a single shot at the opposition goal

High five for Deepika as India rout Thailand 13-0

India forward Deepika celebrates one of her goals against Thailand yesterday. Pic/Hockey India

Listen to this article
High five for Deepika as India rout Thailand 13-0
x
00:00

Young striker Deepika slammed five goals as defending champions India thrashed minnows Thailand 13-0 to virtually assure a semi-final berth at the women’s Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament here on Thursday. It was a completely one-sided match as the Indians found the net at will, with Thailand failing to take a single shot at the opposition goal.


Also Read: England must come before club: Kane


Deepika (3rd, 19th, 43rd 45th, 45th minutes) found the net five times, while Preeti Dubey (9th, 40th), Lalremsiami (12, 56th) and Manisha Chauhan (55th, 58th) scored a brace each. Beauty Dung Dung (30th) and Navneet Kaur (53rd) were the other goal getters for India, who registered their third consecutive win in the round-robin league stage. India had earlier defeated Malaysia 4-0 and South Korea 3-2. India will next play Olympic silver medallists China on Saturday.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

india thailand asian champions trophy sports news hockey indian womens hockey team hockey news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK