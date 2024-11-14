High five for Deepika as India rout Thailand 13-0

It was a completely one-sided match as the Indians found the net at will, with Thailand failing to take a single shot at the opposition goal

India forward Deepika celebrates one of her goals against Thailand yesterday. Pic/Hockey India

Young striker Deepika slammed five goals as defending champions India thrashed minnows Thailand 13-0 to virtually assure a semi-final berth at the women’s Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament here on Thursday. It was a completely one-sided match as the Indians found the net at will, with Thailand failing to take a single shot at the opposition goal.

Deepika (3rd, 19th, 43rd 45th, 45th minutes) found the net five times, while Preeti Dubey (9th, 40th), Lalremsiami (12, 56th) and Manisha Chauhan (55th, 58th) scored a brace each. Beauty Dung Dung (30th) and Navneet Kaur (53rd) were the other goal getters for India, who registered their third consecutive win in the round-robin league stage. India had earlier defeated Malaysia 4-0 and South Korea 3-2. India will next play Olympic silver medallists China on Saturday.

