"King is back in his territory": Shastri on Virat Kohli

Former India coach Ravi Shastri believes Virat Kohli has the potential to turn around his poor form and prosper during the upcoming five-Test Border-Gavaskar series in Australia. Kohli has been going through a rough run across all formats over the last few months.

The 36-year-old star batter has scored just one half-century and averaged only 21.33 across five Test matches against Bangladesh and New Zealand since the start of the year. But Shastri has warned Australia and said Kohli is back in the country where he loves to bat and score runs.

“Well, the King is back in his territory. That’s all I will tell them,” Shastri said on The ICC Review. “When you’ve earned that title after your exploits in Australia, it will be on your [opponent’s] mind when you go out to bat.” Shastri was referring to Kohli’s phenomenal performances in Australia, which include a fighting century in Adelaide in his first-ever Test tour in 2011-12.

