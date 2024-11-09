"You just need that one big hundred": Sanju Samson reveals chat with Ravi Shastri

Sanju Samson's fiery knock and Varun Chakaravarthy's spin helped India dominate South Africa in the first T20I match. The "Men in Blue" sealed the victory by 61 runs in Durban. Further, the right-hand batter expressed his feelings on his second consecutive hundred in the shortest format of the game

Sanju Samson (Pic: File Pic)

Following his second consecutive T20I century, Team India wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson revealed the conversations between him and former coach Ravi Shastri during the Bangladesh series.

Sanju Samson's fiery knock and Varun Chakaravarthy's spin helped India dominate South Africa in the first T20I match. The "Men in Blue" sealed the victory by 61 runs in Durban.

"I remember him talking to me before the Bangladesh game in Hyderabad. He was like, 'Sanju! You just need that one big hundred. I am telling you. And you will be fine.' I think we are happy it happened and I am happy for everyone," said Samson in a video posted by BCCI.

Facing 50 balls in the first T20I match against South Africa, Sanju Samson smashed a glorious knock of 107 runs which was laced with 7 fours and 10 sixes.

Sanju Samson's 107 runs is the highest individual score in the T20I faceoffs between India and South Africa. He overtook David Miller's unbeaten innings of 106 runs in Guwahati back in the year 2022.

Further, the right-hand batter expressed his feelings on his second consecutive hundred in the shortest format of the game.

"I think it is too early to feel how special it is. Maybe if you ask me tomorrow, I can tell you how excited I am and happy I am," Samson added.

Recapping the match, Aiden Markram-led South Africa sent India to bat first after the toss.

Sanju Samson's blitz knock helped India to have a fiery start in the game. The wicketkeeper-batter played a 107-run knock from 50 balls at a strike rate of 214.

Skipper Suryakumar Yadav (21 runs from 17 balls, 2 fours and 1 six) and batter Tilak Varma (33 runs from 18 balls, 3 fours and 2 balls) also played an average knock and propelled India to 202/8 in the first inning.

Gerald Coetzee led the South Africa bowling attack after he picked up three wickets and gave 37 runs in his four-over spell.

During the run chase, South Africa's batters failed to display a decent performance. No Proteas batters could cross the 30-run mark as the India bowling attack dominated the inning.

Heinrich Klaasen (25 runs from 22 balls, 2 fours and 1 six) and Gerald Coetzee (23 runs from 11 balls, 3 sixes) were the highest run scorers for the hosts in the second inning.

The Indian bowling attack led by Varun Chakaravarthy and Ravi Bishnoi bundled out the host at 141 with two overs remaining. Both Varun and Bishnoi picked up three wickets in the game.

Samson was named the Player of the Match following his stellar show with the bat. India will take on South Africa in the second T20I match of the series on Sunday in Gqeberha.

(With ANI Inputs)