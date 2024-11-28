Breaking News
Sindhu survives scare in Round Two

Sindhu survives scare in Round Two

Updated on: 29 November,2024 07:57 AM IST  |  Lucknow
PTI

Sharma, ranked 147th in the world as against 18th of Sindhu, stretched the second-round match to the decider after winning the second game.

Sindhu survives scare in Round Two

PV Sindhu

Sindhu survives scare in Round Two
Star Indian shuttler PV Sindhu survived a scare before beating unheralded compatriot Ira Sharma in three games to enter the women’s singles quarter-finals at the Syed Modi International Super 300 badminton tournament here on Thursday.


Sharma, ranked 147th in the world as against 18th of Sindhu, stretched the second-round match to the decider after winning the second game. Top seed Sindhu, a two-time Olympic silver medallist, recovered in time to pocket the deciding game and win the match 21-10, 12-21, 21-15, in 49 minutes. Sindhu, 29, has been struggling for some time and she last clinched a title at the Singapore Open in 2022.


Unlike Sindhu, top seed Lakshya Sen easily won his second-round men’s singles match against Daniil Dubovenko of Israel 21-14, 21-13 in just 35 minutes to also book a quarter-final berth.

pv sindhu sports news badminton

