Earlier, in another quarter-final, Jashvi Bhatt of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Vidyalaya (Borivli) outplayed Anvi Madne of Navi Children Academy (Colaba) 21-6 to move into the last four.

Rose Manor’s Ketaki Thite during her quarter-final win at Bombay Gymkhana. Pics/Anurag Ahire

Listen to this article Ketaki, Nidhi storm into U-16 semi-finals x 00:00

Ketaki Thite of Rose Manor International (Santacruz) and Nidhi Padnekar of RAUBS High School (Bhandup) stormed into the semi-finals of the MSSA girls U-16 inter-school badminton tournament at Bombay Gymkhana on Tuesday.

Ketaki showed great character and composure, defeating Akshita Tibrewala of SVKM JV Parekh International (Vile Parle) 21-11 in the one-game encounter, while Nidhi had a tough time against Juie Parab of Pawar Public School (Bhandup) before winning 21-16.

RAUBS High School’s Nidhi Pandekar returns to Juie Parab during their quarter-final clash

Also, Riya Vinherkar of Bombay Scottish (Mahim) overcame Arya Mistry of Mary Immaculate Girls High School (Borivli) 21-8 to ensure a spot in the semi-finals, where she will take on Nidhi, while Ketaki faces Jashvi for a place in the final.

