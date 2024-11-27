Breaking News
Mumbai: Bandra club member survives monkey attack
Gujarat serial killer sheltered in Mumbai after every murder
Mumbai: Three civilians, female firefighter injured in Dongri fire
Nalasopara: Hotelier booked for not informing about foreign guests’ stay
Mumbai: Woman, her 12-year-old son killed in dumper collision in Kurla
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Gujarats Urvil slams fastest T20 ton by Indian Mumbai beat Maharashtra

Gujarat’s Urvil slams fastest T20 ton by Indian; Mumbai beat Maharashtra

Updated on: 28 November,2024 07:48 AM IST  |  Indore
PTI |

Top

This comes a year after he smashed the second-fastest hundred by an Indian in List-A cricket.

Gujarat’s Urvil slams fastest T20 ton by Indian; Mumbai beat Maharashtra

Representation pic

Listen to this article
Gujarat’s Urvil slams fastest T20 ton by Indian; Mumbai beat Maharashtra
x
00:00

Gujarat’s wicketkeeper-batter Urvil Patel slammed the fastest T20 century by an Indian during his team’s Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match against Tripura here on Wednesday, reaching the three-figure mark in just 28 balls as Gujarat completed the chase of 156 in 10.2 overs.


Also Read: Messi’s son debuts at Argentina youth event


This comes a year after he smashed the second-fastest hundred by an Indian in List-A cricket. Urvil, 26, bettered Rishabh Pant’s record (32-ball century against Himachal Pradesh in 2018) for the fastest T20 hundred by an Indian.


Meanwhile, fifties by skipper Shreyas Iyer and veteran Ajinkya Rahane carried Mumbai to a five-wicket win over Maharashtra in a Group C match. Iyer struck a 71 off 39 balls to lead the chase of 172. Rahane scored 52 off 34 balls as Mumbai overhauled the target in 17.1 overs.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

gujarat t20 ajinkya rahane Rishabh Pant sports news cricket news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK