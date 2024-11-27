Gujarat’s Urvil slams fastest T20 ton by Indian; Mumbai beat Maharashtra

This comes a year after he smashed the second-fastest hundred by an Indian in List-A cricket.

Gujarat’s wicketkeeper-batter Urvil Patel slammed the fastest T20 century by an Indian during his team’s Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match against Tripura here on Wednesday, reaching the three-figure mark in just 28 balls as Gujarat completed the chase of 156 in 10.2 overs.

This comes a year after he smashed the second-fastest hundred by an Indian in List-A cricket. Urvil, 26, bettered Rishabh Pant’s record (32-ball century against Himachal Pradesh in 2018) for the fastest T20 hundred by an Indian.

Meanwhile, fifties by skipper Shreyas Iyer and veteran Ajinkya Rahane carried Mumbai to a five-wicket win over Maharashtra in a Group C match. Iyer struck a 71 off 39 balls to lead the chase of 172. Rahane scored 52 off 34 balls as Mumbai overhauled the target in 17.1 overs.

