"You are and will always remain my younger brother", Parth Jindal pens down emotional adieu to Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant (Pic: X/@mufaddal_vohra)

Parth Jindal, the managing director of JSW Cement took to social media to open up about his bond with former Delhi Capitals' (DC) captain Rishabh Pant.

"To Rishabh @RishabhPant17 you are and will always remain my younger brother - from the bottom of my heart I love you and I have tried everything to make sure you are happy and have treated you like my family. I am very sad to see you go and I am very emotional about it. You will always be in DC and I hope one day we can reunite. Thank you for everything Rishabh and remember that we will always love you - go well champ, the world is at your feet. Best wishes from all of us at @DelhiCapitals - other than when you play DC I will be cheering and hoping for the best for you!", Parth Jindal wrote on X. Taking to X:

In the concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 auction, Delhi Capitals released Rishabh Pant and bought the services of KL Rahul. After parting ways with DC, Rishabh Pant found his new IPL franchise, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). The Lucknow-based franchise bought the services of Team India's wicketkeeper-batsman Pant for a whopping Rs. 27 crore.

With this, Rishabh Pant scripted history by becoming the most expensive player in IPL. During the IPL 2025 auction, LSG won the bid against teams like Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Delhi Capitals (DC).

Delhi Capitals have now acquired the services of KL Rahul for Rs. 10.75 crore. The bid for KL Rahul included teams like Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), but DC had the final laugh.

Currently, Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul, both are representing Team India in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia in Australia. Team India has taken a 1-0 lead in the five-match Test series against the Aussies. Jasprit Bumrah-led India won the first Test match by a margin of 295 runs in Perth.