Bhuvneshwar, who will be 35 before the start of next IPL, has 300 wickets from 287 career T20 games and an economy rate of less than eight

Pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Bhuvneshwar leads Indian pacers' 'Pay Day', Shardul goes unsold

Out of national reckoning for more than two years, Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s experience was in demand among the IPL franchises with Royal Challengers Bengaluru buying him for Rs 10.75 crore as lesser-fancied Indian fast bowlers hit pay dirt on the second day of the mega auction here on Monday.

Bhuvneshwar, who will be 35 before the start of next IPL, has 300 wickets from 287 career T20 games and an economy rate of less than eight. But he last played for India during a tour of New Zealand in November 2022 and is considered well past his prime at the international level. However, with at least three Indian pacers needed per team, the pool is not large enough to ensure equal distribution among the 10 teams.

Therefore, Bhuvneshwar, an injury-prone Deepak Chahar (Rs 9.25 crore for Mumbai Indians) and a Test reserve Mukesh Kumar (R8 crore RTM by Delhi Capitals) got good deals on the second day when franchises came with leaner purse after splurging away on Sunday.

Akash Deep, the Test pacer, got a Rs 8 crore deal from Lucknow Super Giants. Ajinkya Rahane, who had gone unsold earlier in the day, returned to the auction and to the Kolkata Knight Riders’ camp for Rs 1.50 crore. Mumbai duo of pacer Shardul Thakur and opening batsman Prithvi Shaw along with New Zealand stars Kane Williamson and Glenn Phillips were among the unsold players.

