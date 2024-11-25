Breaking News
IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Mumbai Indians lock in Deepak Chahar for Rs 9.25 crore after heated auction contest with Punjab, Chennai

Chahar’s IPL journey began with the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiants in 2016, where he featured in just five matches across two seasons

Deepak Chahar (Pic: AFP)

Mumbai Indians secured the services of Deepak Chahar for INR 9.25 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction, marking a significant move for the pacer who has been a key figure in India’s bowling lineup over the years.


The 31-year-old right-arm pacer was registered in the auction at a base price of INR 2 crore, and his entry into the bidding process sparked fierce competition, especially between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings.


As the price surged past the INR 8 crore mark, Punjab Kings decided to pull out, leaving Chennai Super Kings to make a few attempts to re-sign Chahar. However, Mumbai Indians, with their superior purse, outbid CSK and successfully acquired Chahar for a substantial INR 9.25 crore. This deal marks a new chapter for Chahar, who has been an integral part of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) since 2018.


Chahar’s IPL journey began with the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiants in 2016, where he featured in just five matches across two seasons. However, his breakthrough moment came when he joined CSK in 2018. That season, Chahar made an immediate impact, playing a crucial role in Chennai's successful title run, taking 10 wickets in 12 matches and earning a reputation as one of the most reliable pacers in the tournament.

The following season, in 2019, Chahar’s performances reached new heights as he claimed 22 wickets in 17 games, establishing himself as a premier bowler in the IPL. His ability to swing the ball in the powerplay and provide crucial breakthroughs was invaluable to CSK’s strategy. In the subsequent years, he continued to be a consistent performer, picking up 12 wickets in 2020 and 14 wickets in 2021, proving his worth as a match-winner for the team.

However, Chahar's career faced a few setbacks due to injuries in recent years. He missed the entire 2022 season due to a back injury, and in 2024, he struggled with another injury that limited him to just eight matches. Despite these challenges, Chahar’s overall record in the IPL is impressive, with 81 matches played and 77 wickets to his name at an average of 30.28 and an economy rate of 8.14. His ability to bowl well in the powerplay and his knack for taking crucial wickets makes him an invaluable asset to any side.

