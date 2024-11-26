Breaking News
Sindhu, Lakshya eye glory at Syed Modi Int'l

Updated on: 26 November,2024 07:46 AM IST  |  Lucknow
PTI |

Top

Sindhu, 29, reached the final of the Malaysia Masters earlier this year but has struggled to find her peak form



PV Sindhu


PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen will aim to end their title droughts when they spearhead India’s challenge at the Syed Modi International Super 300 badminton tournament starting here on Tuesday. Fresh off a semi-final finish in their comeback tournament post the Paris Olympics, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, the former World No. 1 doubles pair, enter as favourites in the men’s doubles category.


Sindhu, a two-time Olympic medallist, last clinched a title at the Singapore Open in 2022, while Lakshya, a 2021 World Championships bronze-medallist, won the Canada Open in 2023. Sindhu, 29, reached the final of the Malaysia Masters earlier this year but has struggled to find her peak form.


Lakshya, 23, showed promise with semi-final finishes at the All England Championship, French Open, and Paris Olympics, where he lost the bronze playoff from a strong position to Malaysia’s Lee Zii Jia. Both shuttlers have endured mixed fortunes since their Olympic outings.

Lakshya faced early exits at the Arctic Open, Denmark Open, and Kumamoto Masters before recovering to an extent with a quarter-final finish at the China Masters., avenging his Olympic loss to Lee in the process. Lakshya starts his campaign here against a qualifier, hoping to reclaim his spot on the podium.

pv sindhu Lakshya Sen French Open Paris Olympics 2024 sports news badminton

