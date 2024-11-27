Satwik-Chirag withdraw from Syed Modi Int’l

Breaking News
Updated on: 27 November,2024 08:20 AM IST  |  Lucknow
Agencies |

Top

B Sumeeth Reddy, who has been  training the duo recently, informed that Satwik encountered “difficulty” in fully recovering from a shoulder injury

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty . Pic/AFP

India’s star men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty on Tuesday withdrew from the Syed Modi International Super 300 badminton tournament here. 


Also Read: Satwik-Chirag bow out of China Masters semi-finals


B Sumeeth Reddy, who has been  training the duo recently, informed that Satwik encountered “difficulty” in fully recovering from a shoulder injury.


