Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty . Pic/AFP

Satwik-Chirag withdraw from Syed Modi Int'l

India’s star men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty on Tuesday withdrew from the Syed Modi International Super 300 badminton tournament here.

B Sumeeth Reddy, who has been training the duo recently, informed that Satwik encountered “difficulty” in fully recovering from a shoulder injury.

