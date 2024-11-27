High five for Kabir

Khubchandani claims five golds — 100m butterfly, 100m backstroke, 200m medley, 100m freestyle, 100m breaststroke — at MSSA boys U-14 aquatic c’ship

Kabir Khubchandani with his 100m freestyle gold medal and certificate at MGMO swimming pool, Dadar, on Monday. Pic/Satej Shinde

Kabir Khubchandani of Nita Mukesh Ambani Junior School (Bandra) bagged five gold medals in the boys U-14 category of the MSSA inter-school annual aquatic championship at MGMO swimming pool, Shivaji Park, on Sunday.

The 12-year-old began his dominance in the pool with his first medal in the boys U-14 100m butterfly, clocking 1:11.69. Hriday Morakhia of Cathedral and John Connon (Fort) stood second (1:16.88) while Shiv Baliga of Shishuvan High School (Matunga) was third with 1:28.40.

Kabir clocked 1:19.70 in the 100m backstroke for his second gold. Burhamuddin Dholkawala of St Mary’s ICSE (Mazagaon) took second place (1:31.56), while Ivan George of Bombay Scottish (Mahim) finished third.

In the 200m individual medley, Kabir clocked 2:39.28 for his third gold, while Hriday claimed silver (2.50.29s). Ardit Dev of Lilavati Podar School (Juhu) was third best (3.02.95s).

On Monday morning, Kabir snatched first place in the 100m freestyle clocking 1:06.46, Hriday finished second at 1:07.99 and Vedant Bingi of Dr Antonio D’Silva (Dadar) clinched bronze, clocking 1:12.48.

The Pali Hill resident claimed his fifth gold in 100m breaststroke, where he clocked 1:23.31, Sarthak Vichare of St Arnold’s High School (Andheri) was next in line with 1:31.58 and Shubham Alve was last on the podium with 1:34.92.

Meanwhile, little champ Pahel Shah of RSB Arya Vidya Mandir (Juhu) clocked 00:48.95 in the girls U-8 50m backstroke and broke the previous record of Muskan Tolani from Bombay International (Gamdevi), which stood at 00:53.74, set in 2009.

Girija Pandey of Vasudev C Wadhwa Arya Vidya Mandir (Bandra) came second (00:50.60s). Arya Vaid of Vasudev C Wadhwa Arya Vidya Mandir (Bandra) finished third at 00:58.64.

“I am very excited to win five medals today. I feel wonderful. I hope to keep winning. I have strong belief in my talent and aim to win medals for my country in the future. I would like to thank my parents, coaches and teachers too,” said Kabir.