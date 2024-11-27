Breaking News
High five for Kabir

Updated on: 27 November,2024 08:18 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Rufus Vedanayagam | mailbag@mid-day.com

Khubchandani claims five golds — 100m butterfly, 100m backstroke, 200m medley, 100m freestyle, 100m breaststroke — at MSSA boys U-14 aquatic c’ship

Kabir Khubchandani with his 100m freestyle gold medal and certificate at MGMO swimming pool, Dadar, on Monday. Pic/Satej Shinde

Kabir Khubchandani of Nita Mukesh Ambani Junior School (Bandra) bagged five gold medals in the boys U-14 category of the MSSA inter-school annual aquatic championship at MGMO swimming pool, Shivaji Park, on Sunday.


The 12-year-old began his dominance in the pool with his first medal in the boys U-14 100m butterfly, clocking 1:11.69. Hriday Morakhia of Cathedral and John Connon (Fort) stood second (1:16.88) while Shiv Baliga of Shishuvan High School (Matunga) was third with 1:28.40. 


Kabir clocked 1:19.70 in the 100m backstroke for his second gold. Burhamuddin Dholkawala of St Mary’s ICSE (Mazagaon) took second place (1:31.56), while Ivan George of Bombay Scottish (Mahim) finished third.


In the 200m individual medley, Kabir clocked 2:39.28 for his third gold, while Hriday claimed silver (2.50.29s). Ardit Dev of Lilavati Podar School (Juhu) was third best (3.02.95s). 

Also Read: St Anthony’s boys make it count!

On Monday morning, Kabir snatched first place in the 100m freestyle clocking 1:06.46, Hriday finished second at 1:07.99 and Vedant Bingi of Dr Antonio D’Silva (Dadar) clinched bronze, clocking 1:12.48.

The Pali Hill resident claimed his fifth gold in 100m breaststroke, where he clocked 1:23.31, Sarthak Vichare of St Arnold’s High School (Andheri) was next in line with 1:31.58 and Shubham Alve was last on the podium with 1:34.92.

Meanwhile, little champ Pahel Shah of RSB Arya Vidya Mandir (Juhu) clocked 00:48.95 in the girls U-8 50m backstroke and broke the previous record of Muskan Tolani from Bombay International (Gamdevi), which stood at 00:53.74, set in 2009. 

Girija Pandey of Vasudev C Wadhwa Arya Vidya Mandir (Bandra) came second (00:50.60s). Arya Vaid of Vasudev C Wadhwa Arya Vidya Mandir (Bandra) finished third at 00:58.64.

“I am very excited to win five medals today. I feel wonderful. I hope to keep winning. I have strong belief in my talent and aim to win medals for my country in the future. I would like to thank my parents, coaches and teachers too,” said Kabir.

