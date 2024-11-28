Breaking News
Feeding India Concert: Mumbai Police issues traffic advisory
EC must clarify how voter turnout rose by over 7 per cent after polling ended: Patole
IIT Bombay develops app to boost reading fluency in schools
WR, civic authorities demolish 45 encroachments in Bandra East
Two dupe Bhiwandi man of Rs 30 lakh by selling him fake gold coins, held
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Shuttlers Akshat Harshit to clash in U 16 final

Shuttlers Akshat, Harshit to clash in U-16 final

Updated on: 29 November,2024 07:54 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Rufus Vedanayagam | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

Akshat’s precise smashes and well-placed shots at crucial moments proved decisive, helping him secure the win.

Shuttlers Akshat, Harshit to clash in U-16 final

Akshat Raisurana (left) and Harshit Mahimkar. Pic/Atul Kamble

Listen to this article
Shuttlers Akshat, Harshit to clash in U-16 final
x
00:00

Akshat Raisurana of Bombay International School (Gamdevi) and Harshit Mahimkar of The Blossom English School (Marine Lines) stormed into the final of the Mumbai Schools Sports Association (MSSA) Boys’ U-16 Inter-School Badminton Tournament on Wednesday.


Also Read: Round 4: It’s advantage Gukesh for now v Ding Liren


In a gripping semi-final clash, Akshat overcame Adyant Gupta of Cathedral and John Connon School (Fort) with a 21-15, 21-17 victory in a best-of-three encounter. Both players, familiar with each other’s strategies from training at the same academy, engaged in a fierce battle. Akshat’s precise smashes and well-placed shots at crucial moments proved decisive, helping him secure the win.


Meanwhile, top-seeded and defending champion Harshit delivered a dominant performance against Dhruv Pawar of Sanskar Academy (Girgaon). With his signature wristy strokes, Harshit cruised to a 21-6, 21-5 win, showcasing his class and control throughout the match.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

MSSA sports news badminton

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK