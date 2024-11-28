Shuttlers Akshat, Harshit to clash in U-16 final

Akshat’s precise smashes and well-placed shots at crucial moments proved decisive, helping him secure the win.

Akshat Raisurana (left) and Harshit Mahimkar. Pic/Atul Kamble

Akshat Raisurana of Bombay International School (Gamdevi) and Harshit Mahimkar of The Blossom English School (Marine Lines) stormed into the final of the Mumbai Schools Sports Association (MSSA) Boys’ U-16 Inter-School Badminton Tournament on Wednesday.

In a gripping semi-final clash, Akshat overcame Adyant Gupta of Cathedral and John Connon School (Fort) with a 21-15, 21-17 victory in a best-of-three encounter. Both players, familiar with each other’s strategies from training at the same academy, engaged in a fierce battle. Akshat’s precise smashes and well-placed shots at crucial moments proved decisive, helping him secure the win.

Meanwhile, top-seeded and defending champion Harshit delivered a dominant performance against Dhruv Pawar of Sanskar Academy (Girgaon). With his signature wristy strokes, Harshit cruised to a 21-6, 21-5 win, showcasing his class and control throughout the match.