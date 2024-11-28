General Education Academy’s Shinde continues his rich vein of form to smash 208 off 194 balls against Anjuman Islam Allana (English) on the opening day of Harris Shield Super League match

General Education Academy (Chembur) batter Aayush Shinde celebrates his double ton against Anjuman Islam Allana (English) in their Harris Shield Super League game at the Bombay Gymkhana yesterday. Pic/Shadab Khan

Listen to this article A-class Aayush on fire again x 00:00

General Education Academy’s (Chembur) Aayush Shinde continued his rich vein of form to smash 208 off 194 balls (30x4, 1x6) against Anjuman Islam Allana (English) on the opening day of the Harris Shield Super League at the Bombay Gymkhana on Thursday. Earlier this month, Aayush Shinde, 15, slammed 419 not out in his school’s 460-run victory over Parle Tilak Vidyalaya ICSE. His performance was hailed by former India and Mumbai Test captain Dilip Vengsarkar.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: ‘Hockey was escape route from studies, but it shaped my career’

Ishan Pathak too joined in the Thursday heroics, slamming 116 off 166 deliveries (11x4, 1x6) after his team batted first. Aayush and Ishan put on 318 off 351 balls for the sixth wicket to help the Chembur team reach 357-6 declared in 73 overs. Medium pacer Arif Zarif claimed 3-48 in his 13-over spell. In reply, Anjuman Islam were 18-0 at stumps.

Other matches

Dnyandeep Seva Mandal 216 all out in 65 overs (Varadraj Desai 49 not out, Virat Yadav 39 not out, Sachin Yadav 31) v Matunga Premier School 50-1 in 8.4 overs

Anjuman-I-Islam Allana (English) 254-9 (Shahid Khan 55, Yuvraj Bhingare 90 not out, Neeraj Dhumal 3-65, Smriddh Bhat 3-36) v Parag English School

Modern English School Chembur 252-8 (Pranav Iyengar 73, Kanav Saini 58, Devesh Birje 35, Nitesh Nishad 4-74) v Al Barkaat MMI Kurla.