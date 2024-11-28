Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Hockey was escape route from studies but it shaped my career

‘Hockey was escape route from studies, but it shaped my career’

Updated on: 29 November,2024 07:45 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI

I started hockey when I was 11 or 12. A friend used to travel a lot every month to play hockey

‘Hockey was escape route from studies, but it shaped my career’

Abhishek

‘Hockey was escape route from studies, but it shaped my career’
Olympic bronze medal-winning forward Abhishek took up hockey to escape from studies and has never regretted it as it has given him everything. “I started hockey when I was 11 or 12. A friend used to travel a lot every month to play hockey. I never had the patience to sit and study, so when I saw my friend hardly attending classes because of his hockey engagements, I thought I too could do the same if I started playing the sport,” Abhishek, 25, who was a vital part of India’s Paris Olympics bronze medal-winning show, told PTI.


Abhishek’s ultimate goal is the Olympic gold. “We have started the process of winning medals at the Olympics, but the golden era is yet to be achieved” said Abhishek, who was the second-highest paid player at the recent Hockey India League auction behind Harmanpreet Singh (Rs 78 lakh), fetching Rs 72 lakh from Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers.


