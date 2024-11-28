Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Mumbai Customs win Masters Hockey Carnival in Goa

Mumbai Customs win Masters Hockey Carnival in Goa

Updated on: 28 November,2024 07:19 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Ashwin Ferro | ashwin.ferro@mid-day.com

Mumbai Customs beat Coorg Hawks 4-3 via tie-breaker in a fast-paced final to emerge supreme in the 17-team competition

Mumbai Customs win Masters Hockey Carnival in Goa

The victorious Mumbai Customs team

Mumbai Customs win Masters Hockey Carnival in Goa
Defending champions Mumbai Customs were at their skilful best as they won the second edition of the Venky’s, NECC and Vencobb-sponsored Sussegad Masters Hockey Carnival at the Peddem Hockey Stadium in Goa recently.


Mumbai Customs beat Coorg Hawks 4-3 via tie-breaker in a fast-paced final to emerge supreme in the 17-team competition.


Customs were well-served by two former India hockey players — Rahul Singh and Girish Pimpale — besides wily striker Juned Coutinho, who scored twice in the keenly-contested shootout. The crafty Jayesh Jadhav and Pimpale also did well to convert their respective attempts in the shootout.


For Coorg Hawks, only Amar Aiyamma, Bharat Sajan and M Mandanna were successful in getting through the defence of Mumbai Customs’ hardworking goalkeeper Lincoln Taites.

Coutinho was named best player while Coorg custodian Felix Alwin was adjudged best goalkeeper of the two-day carnival.

In the women’s final, United Thalassery Sports Cub (UTSC) got the better of Warriors 3-1 in another well-contested encounter. Sanggai Ibemhal scored twice for UTSC while OC Shakeela netted the third goal. Christy Elena pulled one back for the Warriors.

Women's champions UTSC

In the inaugural edition of the Masters Hockey Carnival at the Mumbai Hockey Association Ltd ground in Mumbai last year, Mumbai Customs had beaten a fancied Mumbai Raje 10-9 in the final via shootout. Ends

