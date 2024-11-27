Al-Barkaat beat Anjuman-I-Islam by 8 wickets

Al-Barkaat, in their second innings, got off to a dismal start as they lost two early wickets, but Yash Singh (26) and Varad Magar (22) saw their team cross the finish line with plenty to spare

Deven Yadav; (right) Al-Barkaat off-spinner Ronil Jhanjani. Pics/Atul Kamble

Former champions Al-Barkaat Malik Islam School (Kurla) registered an outright win over Anjuman-I-Islam Urdu High School (CST) in a Group A quarter-final Super League match of the boys U-16 MSSA Harris Shield inter-school cricket tournament.

Al-Barkaat, resuming at their overnight total of 214 for six in 40 overs, declared their first innings at 260 for nine in 54 overs at the Islam Gymkhana on Tuesday morning. No. 4 batter Deven Yadav top-scored with a 114-ball 98, but he was unlucky to miss a century as he was run out. Left-handed opener Varad Magar chipped in with 61. Anjuman-I-Islam’s off-spinner Vinayak Chaurasiya (three for 62) and left-arm spinner Niraj Giri (three for 66) were the main wicket-takers.

Anjuman-I-Islam, in their second innings, were bowled out for 205 in 47 overs and set Al-Barkaat a target of 55. Openers Daniyal Siddhiqui (51), Aamir Sayyed (46) and No. 4 batter Vinayak Chaurasiya (49) lifted Anjuman-I-Islam’s second innings. Al-Barkaat’s left-arm spinner Nitish Nishad claimed four for 54, leg-spinner Wali Sayyed took three for 14, and first innings hero Ronil Jhanjani took two for 46 to finish with a match haul of eight wickets.

Al-Barkaat, in their second innings, got off to a dismal start as they lost two early wickets, but Yash Singh (26) and Varad Magar (22) saw their team cross the finish line with plenty to spare.