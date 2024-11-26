Spinner Ronil Jhanjani shines for Al-Barkaat v Anjuman-I-Islam

In response, Al Barkaat Malik School were placed at 214 for 6 from 40 overs at the end of the first day’s play.

Off-spinner Ronil Jhanjani’s superb bowling performance put Al-Barkaat Malik Islam School (Kurla) in a commanding position against Anjuman-I-Islam Urdu High School (CST) on the first day of their two-day Group A quarter-final Super League Harris Shield match at the Islam Gymkhana on Monday.

The diminutive bespectacled spinner Ronil tormented the opposition batters as he picked up six wickets for 25. Anjuman-I-Islam were bowled out for 109 in 33.5 overs. Number three batsman Paniyalal Siddhiqui was unbeaten on 67 runs. In response, Al Barkaat Malik School were placed at 214 for 6 from 40 overs at the end of the first day’s play.

The Kurla schoolboys, with a healthy 105-run advantage, are assured of a win on the basis of a first innings lead. They now have to score some quick runs on resumption to build a substantial lead and try to play for an outright win. In another match, General Education Academy (Chembur) struggled against Modern English School (Chembur) were dismissed for only 123 in 46.2 overs.