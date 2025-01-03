Both bride and groom opted for Manish Malhotra ensembles. While Malik chose a blush pink sherwani, Shroff looked stunning in an orange lehenga

Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff shared pictures from their wedding (Pic: Instagram/@armaanmalik)

Listen to this article Armaan Malik, Aashna Shroff opt for Manish Malhotra ensembles for dreamy wedding x 00:00

Singer Armaan Malik and influencer Aashna Shroff tied the knot in a dreamy ceremony, looking elegant in unconventional hues. The couple shared pictures from their wedding on Instagram, captioning the post as “tu hi mera Ghar”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Both the bride and the groom opted for Manish Malhotra outfits and jewellery, perfectly complementing each other. While Malik chose a blush pink sherwani, Shroff looked stunning in an orange lehenga.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARMAAN MALIK (@armaanmalik)

Aashna Shroff wedding look

Ditching the traditional red and trending ivory shades that took over bridalwear in 2024, Shroff gave a twist to her wedding outfit by opting for a blush and orange raw silk lehenga, featuring intricate embroidery work. The outfit included a trailing blush pink veil, which matched the colour of Malik’s outfit.

Shroff accessorised her bridal look with a statement emerald and diamond choker neckpiece and earrings, matching mang tika, rings and kadhas. Golden kaleeras added charm to her look.

The bride tied her hair in a sleek bun, which accentuated her stunning make-up.

Armaan Malik wedding look

Complementing his bride, Malik opted for a blush pink sherwani featuring floral embroidery. An emerald and diamond neckpiece, and matching rings, elevated his outfit. He completed his look with a matching turban and dupatta.

Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff engagement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aashna Shroff (@aashnashroff)

The couple got engaged in October 2023. For the ceremony, Shroff wore a printed white saree with a shimmery black blouse while Malik looked suave in a beige suit, featuring a white shirt.

Also Read: 405 hours: That's how long it took to make Keerthy Suresh's custom Anita Dongre wedding ensemble