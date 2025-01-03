Breaking News
Mumbai: Bridges over railway lines are ready, but BMC is yet to build ramps
Mumbai: New Year Party turns fatal as one person gets killed over which song to play
Mumbai: Man hammers girlfriend's father on New Year's Eve
Mumbai weather updates: Changing weather conditions, crackdown on construction activities helps improve AQI
Vasai: Man arrested for raping minor at workplace
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Lifestyle News > Fashion News > Article > Armaan Malik Aashna Shroff opt for Manish Malhotra ensembles for dreamy wedding

Armaan Malik, Aashna Shroff opt for Manish Malhotra ensembles for dreamy wedding

Updated on: 03 January,2025 01:37 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Both bride and groom opted for Manish Malhotra ensembles. While Malik chose a blush pink sherwani, Shroff looked stunning in an orange lehenga

Armaan Malik, Aashna Shroff opt for Manish Malhotra ensembles for dreamy wedding

Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff shared pictures from their wedding (Pic: Instagram/@armaanmalik)

Listen to this article
Armaan Malik, Aashna Shroff opt for Manish Malhotra ensembles for dreamy wedding
x
00:00

Singer Armaan Malik and influencer Aashna Shroff tied the knot in a dreamy ceremony, looking elegant in unconventional hues. The couple shared pictures from their wedding on Instagram, captioning the post as “tu hi mera Ghar”.


Both the bride and the groom opted for Manish Malhotra outfits and jewellery, perfectly complementing each other. While Malik chose a blush pink sherwani, Shroff looked stunning in an orange lehenga.


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ARMAAN MALIK (@armaanmalik)


Aashna Shroff wedding look

Ditching the traditional red and trending ivory shades that took over bridalwear in 2024, Shroff gave a twist to her wedding outfit by opting for a blush and orange raw silk lehenga, featuring intricate embroidery work. The outfit included a trailing blush pink veil, which matched the colour of Malik’s outfit.

Shroff accessorised her bridal look with a statement emerald and diamond choker neckpiece and earrings, matching mang tika, rings and kadhas. Golden kaleeras added charm to her look.

The bride tied her hair in a sleek bun, which accentuated her stunning make-up.

Armaan Malik wedding look

Complementing his bride, Malik opted for a blush pink sherwani featuring floral embroidery. An emerald and diamond neckpiece, and matching rings, elevated his outfit. He completed his look with a matching turban and dupatta.

Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff engagement

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aashna Shroff (@aashnashroff)

The couple got engaged in October 2023. For the ceremony, Shroff wore a printed white saree with a shimmery black blouse while Malik looked suave in a beige suit, featuring a white shirt.

Also Read: 405 hours: That's how long it took to make Keerthy Suresh's custom Anita Dongre wedding ensemble

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

armaan malik Wedding fashion manish malhotra lifestyle

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK