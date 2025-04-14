On higher, greener ground

Fresh off their experience at the Malabar Hill walkway, our sutradhaars, Sir Pheroze and Lady Flora, discuss the possibilities of replicating the idea in other parts of the city, especially the suburbs

The 427-metre-long walkway in Malabar Hill. Pic/Atul Kamble

Sir PM looked as if he had run the London Marathon, going by his appearance. He was out of breath, and sweating profusely. For a second, Lady Flora was worried to the point where she hoped a hospital was nearby.

The friends were on terra firma after a brisk walk through of the recently opened urban forest trail in Malabar Hill. “It was quite a spectacular view, especially from the sea-viewing deck and the birdwatching zone; I’m extremely sorry for having dragged you along. I did not imagine it would take such a toll on you. Here, sip on some homemade lemonade; it will help retain your energy levels,” a concerned Lady Flora was hoping her ‘adventurous’ trip to check out the city’s newest tourist attraction wasn’t a misstep. “Not at all. I am terribly unfit; it had nothing to do with your wonderful plan to explore this natural public space. I am certainly returning, and will bring the missus and Dr Viegas along. Of course, only after I’ve sufficiently recuperated, and have resumed my daily walking routine,” Sir PM added.

“Pheroze, as I was walking past this beautifully planned green space in the heart of the original island city, my thoughts did a rewind, imagining how different the entire area must have been a few centuries ago, with expansive green cover, and rich flora and fauna. I was reminded of the works of James Forbes, the great artist and chronicler, that were documented in the 1813 edition of the Oriental Memoirs of James Forbes. According to his research, during the early 18th century, Malabar Hill used to be a haunt for tigers that would come as far into the creek as Mahim!” Sir PM looked stunned, and forgot all about his exhaustion. “Are you serious? How I wish I could go back in time just to see that sight…from a safe distance, naturally!” he exclaimed; his mood was upbeat.

“For me, it was all about how this inspiring idea came to be. Kudos to the architect and his team of sensitive urban planners for carving this mini green walking path, and for offering a glimpse of the natural world in the middle of this concrete jungle,” explained Lady Flora, adding, “I hope this example can be replicated in other parts of the city, especially the suburbs, many of which have sacrificed their tree cover to make way for townships and whatnot,” she rued. By now, Sir PM and Lady Flora had reached Khareghat Colony, and found themselves a bench to rest for a bit and munch on ginger cookies that Lady Flora had thoughtfully packed from Churchgate’s famous Gaylord bakery. “I’m sure there will be many suggestions, if we throw this idea to our loyal readers. For one, I feel the green spaces within the extended suburbs, both along the western and eastern suburban railway line, must be looked into, very closely and at the earliest. From what I’ve been reading in this newspaper, acres of land, including mangroves, the green insurance cover that protects our fragile coastline during heavy monsoon showers, are being hacked as we speak. This is being done surreptitiously, to cater to evil builders keen on creating prime ‘sea-facing’ properties. How tragic, no?” she carried on, clearly in her green activist mode.

Sir PM had polished off the cookies from the jar. “I should return for round 2, given how many calories I’ve added in 10 minutes,” he guffawed. Lady Flora knew her friend’s claims would never materialise. “Pheroze, if you had to suggest one-two spots for a similar idea, where would it be?” Sir PM was in a spot. But because he was brilliant in geography and current affairs, he didn’t fumble. “My first suggestion would be to give the Mahim/Maharashtra Nature Park a relook, without disturbing the natural character of the area. It’s a green treasure, and ideally located between the island city and the suburbs, so it can become a massive attraction with innovative thought and yes, funding. Here, an elevated walkway will ensure visitors get a view of the Mithi river and understand its relevance. My second suggestion is a rescue act, actually. It’s Powai Lake. Thanks to the infrastructure projects running parallel, the countless garbage pits [including treating the lakeside as a dumpyard], and the inexplicable traffic, the natural beauty of this waterbody and its surroundings have been neglected. The flora is spectacular here, my friends at the Bombay Natural History Society tell me. And don’t even get me started on the water hyacinth carpets that will soon leave no ‘lake’ at Powai. The poor crocs and birdies won’t be too thrilled,” he smiled.

“Well, I hope the penny will drop—pun intended—and more visionary business leaders use their CSR budgets wisely to create more such avenues to appreciate our green cover. With education will come sensitivity,” Lady Flora summarised, silently thanking the planners of Khareghat Colony for creating a shaded oasis that allowed its residents to appreciate and enjoy nature.

mid-day’s Features Editor Fiona Fernandez relishes the city’s sights, sounds, smells and stones...wherever the ink and the inclination takes her.

She tweets @bombayana

Send your feedback to mailbag@mid-day.com