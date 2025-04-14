Have you heard? Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit with Prabhas goes on floors in Oct; Samantha vows gender pay parity with her banner Tralala Moving Pictures

Prabhas; (right) Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Bhushan Kumar

In high spirit

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s upcoming film Spirit, starring Prabhas, is reportedly set to go on floors in October. We have learned that Vanga has spent over six months to develop the screenplay, and the film promises to be a genre-breaking cop thriller. The director has apparently requested Prabhas to acquire a lean physique and perform most of the stunts himself. Reportedly, Prabhas is excited to take on the challenge and work with Vanga. The casting for other key characters is underway, with Vanga planning to cast actors from the US and Korea. Bhushan Kumar, who backed Vanga’s Animal (2023), starring Ranbir Kapoor, is supposedly also set to produce Spirit. The film is expected to hit the big screen in 2027. After wrapping up Spirit, Vanga will start working on Animal Park with Ranbir in the lead. However, before starting prep for Spirit, Prabhas will first complete his ongoing projects The Raja Saab and Fauji.

Pay parity woes

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently spoke out about the gender pay gap in the film industry, recalling her experiences with unequal pay for equally demanding roles. At an event, she said, “I have been in many films where you’re paid dramatically different salaries for the same number of days and the same kind of role.” She said that while she understands the pay difference in big, hero-driven films, the disparity in projects with equal roles raises questions. To address this issue, she shared that her production company, Tralala Moving Pictures, will ensure equal pay for all artists. On the work front, Samantha was last seen in Citadel: Honey Bunny (2024), she is now set to star in the Netflix’s upcoming web-show Rakt Brahmand.

Taking it slow

Sharmila Tagore

Actor Sharmila Tagore has hinted that Puratawn, her return to Bengali cinema after 14 years, might be her final Bengali film. In an interview with PTI, she cited health concerns, saying, “I love doing Bengali films. I love everything about Kolkata, but I am not as fit [for shoots] as required due to my health conditions.” She also recalled enjoying filming Puratawn, as she spent 14-15 days at a resort on the banks of the Ganga with the team. The veteran actor underwent surgery and treatment after being diagnosed with lung cancer in 2023.

Extreme fat to fit measures

Orhan Awatramani

Orhan Awatramani, aka Orry, has opened up about his journey to fame. He revealed, “In the beginning of 2023, I was really fat. I was really large—70-something kilos.” He admitted to taking extreme and harmful measures to lose weight. He shared, “I really starved myself. Some days I’d wake up with neck pain because I’d fallen asleep on the toilet after throwing up dinner. But it worked—I lost the weight.”