Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga has directed three films so far- Arjun Reddy, its Hindi remake-Kabir Singh and much talked about 'Animal'. All his films have led to massive debates and discussions for its portrayal of violence and treatment of women. Vanga has always defended his films with confidence and never shied away from speaking his mind. Now the director has shared that one of his actors from Kabir Singh was refused to be cast due to his association with the film.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga reveals Kabir Singh actor got rejected by big production house

In an interview with trade expert Komal Nahta, Sandeep Reddy Vanga revealed that a big production company in Bollywood refused to cast one of the popular actors in Kabir Singh for their project. "There’s one big production company in Bombay, I don’t want to take the name. It’s not like I am scared but I don’t want to take the name. Ek actor, Kabir Singh mein jo act kiya, wo gaya audition dene office mein. Popular actor from Kabir Singh. Audition dene ke baad bole ki ‘you’ve acted in Kabir Singh, right? We are not casting you. Because you acted in Kabir Singh.’ (An actor, who acted in Kabir Singh, went to an office for an audition. After the audition, they were told, "You’ve acted in Kabir Singh, right? We are not casting you. Because you acted in Kabir Singh)."

Vanga called out the double standards of the production house who refused to work with the young actor from his film and asked them to tell the same to Ranbir Kapoor. The latter played the lead in the film Animal. He questioned why these production houses had no problem working with big names like Triptii Dimri, Rashmika Mandanna, and Vishal Mishra. He challenged the production house to stop working with the other stars who worked with him in films like Animal and Kabir Singh.

Vanga then revealed the advise he gave to the young actor who was rejected by the production house. "They told him, ‘You worked in that film, our company won’t take you.’ I said, ‘Okay, uska company koi Avatar nahi bana raha, lite lele (It's not like they are making the next Avatar. Ignore it).'"

Sandeep Reddy Vanga on Ranbir getting praise for Animal

Vanga's 2023 release Animal was heavily criticised for its violence and misogyny even as it broke box office records. While the film was criticsed, Ranbir Kapoor's performance was praised. Speaking about the same, Vanga said, “People who criticsed very badly, film related people, everybody said Ranbir was brilliant. I am not jealous of Ranbir but the point is ‘Ranbir was brilliant but writer director was…’ I don’t understand the disparity,” he said and added that it showed that they were all keen to work with Ranbir and thus found it easier to take a shot at the director.

He added, “I understood they want to work with Ranbir. That’s clear because if they say anything to Ranbir… It’s easy to make a comment about me because I am new for this place. A filmmaker will make a film in 2-3 years but an actor will appear five times. So the one with whom you can work more, you won’t say anything about him. That’s true.”