On Monday, as Sanjay Leela Bhansali turned 62, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Vicky Kaushal arrived to celebrate the legendary director

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal. Pic/Instant Bollywood & Manav Manglani

Actors Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, and Ranbir Kapoor, who have joined hands for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming film Love and War, attended the birthday bash of the visionary filmmaker. Sanjay Leela Bhansali's grand birthday celebration was hosted last night and was attended by the Love and War cast, along with a few of Bhansali's close friends and several members of the industry. On Monday, as the filmmaker turned 62, Alia, Ranbir, and Vicky arrived to celebrate the legendary director.

For the grand event, Alia wore a cream top and matching trousers. The actress kept it minimal with a light makeup look and a stylish sling in hand. Ranbir Kapoor looked dapper in a crisp blue shirt paired with white pants and matching shoes. While RaLia were giving perfect couple goals, their Love and War co-star Vicky Kaushal looked stylish in an all-black outfit. Sanjay Leela Bhansali also looked simple yet stylish in a black kurta and white bottoms.

Ranbir and Alia give couple goals

Ranbir and Alia were giving major couple goals as they posed together upon arriving at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's birthday bash. With hands in hand, the couple was seen posing for the paparazzi. In the video, the actors couldn't stop looking at each other as they posed for the cameras.

More about Love and War

While Ranbir Kapoor was regaling the audience during his session at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa on Sunday, work on his next, Love and War, was in full swing in Mumbai. Mid-Day learned that director Sanjay Leela Bhansali filmed an elaborate sequence featuring Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal at Studio 2 in Film City, Goregaon. A disco set has been constructed where the two leads will continue to shoot over the next seven days. Bhatt has allotted the next 10 days to Love and War, which marks her second collaboration with the filmmaker after Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022).

Though the film's announcement left fans excited for the multiple reunions the romantic drama promises, they were surprised by the collaboration between Kapoor and Bhansali, given their conflicting history. While the actor has always maintained that the filmmaker was his guidebook to acting, Kapoor has also spoken candidly about his difficult experience working with Bhansali, saying that he used to yell and scold him on the Saawariya sets.