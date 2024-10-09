Breaking News
Sanjay Leela Bhansali's ‘Love & War’ filming to begin in October, ahead of original November schedule

Updated on: 09 October,2024 07:31 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

While Love & War was to initially kick off in November-end, sources say Bhansali expediting things to roll the romantic drama before Diwali

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal

Alia Bhatt may be currently busy with Jigra’s promotions, but soon, she will be right where she is the happiest—on a movie set. Sources tell us that Sanjay Leela Bhansali is gearing up to kick off the shoot of his next, Love & War, by October-end. The love triangle—led by Ranbir Kapoor, Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal—was to originally go on floors by November-end, but now the filmmaker is said to have expedited things.


A source reveals, “The pre-production is on in full swing. Multiple rounds of auditions are underway to lock the dancers. The character actors were finalised last month. The inside buzz is that the film might roll before Diwali.” The production design team has begun building elaborate sets at Sunil Maidan in Film City.


The lead stars, however, will join Bhansali’s world of love and betrayal only in early November, after Diwali celebrations. The filmmaker, known for his grand cinematic pieces and perfectionism, has earmarked one-and-a-half months for the first schedule. “The character looks are ready. Table reads have begun. This move to begin production earlier than expected is fuelling speculation that Bhansali is aiming for a big-ticket release in 2025, instead of its scheduled March 2026 release. But it’s too early to talk release dates,” adds the source.

