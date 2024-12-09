Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who made an appearance on the Indian Idol 15 episode as a special guest, argued with a contestant over his film Animal

In Pic: Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Listen to this article Indian Idol 15 contestant argues with Sandeep Reddy Vanga over problems with Animal: 'Javed Akhtar said it’s...' x 00:00

Sandeep Reddy Vanga is known for defending his films and his work on every occasion. The filmmaker just can’t take a word against his creations. On numerous occasions, Vanga has been seen defending his films, and this time, he got touchy on Indian Idol. The filmmaker recently got into an argument with an Indian Idol 15 contestant, where he stated that people should look for entertainment in films instead of moral lessons.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sandeep Reddy Vanga makes appearance on Indian Idol 15

Sandeep Reddy Vanga made an appearance on the Indian Idol 15 episode as a special guest. During the show, a conversation began with Myscmme Bosu praising Animal, following which she mentioned that her fellow contestant, Manasi, had an issue with the storyline. Myscmme said, “I’ve tried to convince her about how Animal makes sense, but she’s not convinced. I want Sandeep Sir to explain it to her.” Following this, Manasi shared, “There’s this scene with ‘Mera joota chato,’ and I personally have a problem with it.”

Sandeep Ready Vanga argues with a contestant

Vanga, who quickly gets touchy whenever a question arises against his film, immediately replied, “But that didn’t happen in the scene... You have a problem with the joota chato scene, but no problem with the hero killing 300 people?” “Yes, there is a problem,” Manasi said.

During the conversation, Manasi reminded Sandeep about Javed Akhtar’s comment and said, “Javed Akhtar said it’s dangerous for society, and I agree with him.” Reacting to this, Sandeep shared, “If Javed Ji wasn’t a lyricist or story writer, I’d take his words seriously.”

Ranbir Kapoor gives an update on Animal

Recently, Ranbir Kapoor gave an update on Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal Park, the sequel to his 2023 blockbuster Animal. He said the team will start shooting for Animal Park in 2027, and Vanga and he are in talks for a third part in the franchise. “I get to play two characters, the antagonist and the protagonist. It is an extremely exciting project with an extremely original director.”

Ranbir is next set to star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War with his wife and Brahmastra co-star Alia Bhatt, as well as Vicky Kaushal, with whom he worked in Sanju.