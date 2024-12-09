Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Have you heard Ranbir Kapoor to soon start Ramayana part 2 Diljit Dosanjh fans turn metro musical

Have you heard? Ranbir Kapoor to soon start Ramayana part 2, Diljit Dosanjh fans turn metro musical

Updated on: 09 December,2024 07:45 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

At the ongoing Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia, actor Ranbir Kapoor spoke about his upcoming films including Ramayana and Love & War

Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Nitesh Tiwari

Second chapter of Ramayana soon


Ramayana is easily Ranbir Kapoor’s most ambitious film. While the actor had remained tight-lipped about Nitesh Tiwari’s directorial venture so far, he opened up about the two-part project at the ongoing Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia. The superstar revealed that he has wrapped up the first instalment, also starring Sai Pallavi. “Ramayana is the greatest story around. I have finished the shooting of part one, and will start shooting for the next part soon,” he said, adding that playing Lord Ram was a dream come true. “I am humbled to essay Lord Ram’s role. It’s a dream for anyone, especially for me. The film shows what Indian culture is about; it teaches you about good versus evil, family dynamics and husband-wife dynamics,” he shared. At the film gala, Ranbir also spoke warmly of his next movie, Love & War, especially his co-stars. “My co-stars are two of the finest actors in Indian cinema, that’s my wife Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal,” he said.


Life in a Metro


Life in a Metro

Diljit Dosanjh can do anything—from getting Deepika Padukone on stage to shake a leg with him, to being the reason for an after-party of sorts in a Bengaluru Metro. After the Punjabi musician’s Bengaluru concert wrapped up, many fans took the Metro to return home. But it wasn’t your regular Metro ride. The passengers, exhilarated from the concert, started their own sing-along as they all crooned Diljit’s Ikk kudi. The clip blew up on social media on Sunday, showing us the magic of the singer’s music.

One-of-a-kind director

One-of-a-kind director

Actor Hansa Singh, who will be seen in Manoj Bajpayee-starrer Despatch soon, believes every actor must work with director Kanu Behl once in their career. Reason? She believes the director has a knack for helping an artiste truly discover themselves. “You can’t really prepare for a Kanu Behl film. He throws you into the vastness of his creative process to help you discover yourself. He isn’t satisfied until he gets exactly what he has envisioned. It’s challenging to please him as a director, but the experience is creatively rewarding in the end. You discover a different version of yourself by the time the shoot wraps up,” she says.

