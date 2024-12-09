Announcing his reunion with his filmmaker-mentor Ram Gopal Varma, Manoj Bajpayee reveals their next isn’t a gangster movie; shares his reluctance about featuring in Satya 2

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma’s Satya (1998) gave Bollywood two gifts—an iconic gangster drama, and a powerhouse performer in Manoj Bajpayee. Their collaborations since have resulted in experimental films, some hits, others misses. Now, the actor is set to reunite with his mentor for a movie, seven years after their last collaboration, Sarkar 3 (2017). Almost as if reading our mind, the first thing Bajpayee tells us is that it’s not a gangster drama. “I am doing Ramu’s next project. As soon as the script is ready and a window opens in my schedule, we’ll do it. It’s not a gangster film, but it will be a vintage Ram Gopal Varma film,” he promises.

When it comes to the actor-director duo, one can expect unconventional stories. Think the psychological thriller Kaun (1999), or the road-trip-gone-wrong thriller Road (2002). What can we expect this time? “[A few months ago], Ramu called me saying that he has a story developing in his mind; he hasn’t shared [the details]. Ramu has given me a career, and I always tell him that if he asks me to stand in any frame, I will stand there. He’ll call me after a few days with the storyline.”

Sequels are money-spinners these days. Would he and Varma consider a sequel to Satya, or their cop actioner, Shool (1999)? Bajpayee picks Shool 2 over Satya 2. “To see my character Samar Pratap Singh again, in a retired stage, would be an interesting storyline. He is on the verge of retirement, looking back at the life he had and how he has lost everything,” shares the actor. Tell him his fans would love to see him reprise the role of Bhiku Mhatre from Satya, and he says, “I cannot play Bhiku Mhatre at my age today as he was a fireball; I don’t have that energy today. I’ll be happy if you just give me a chair to sit on and perform. There are no gangsters in our modern corporate world today. The mafia is all wiped out.”

Irrespective of whether it’s an original story or a sequel, Bajpayee is simply glad to team up with the filmmaker again. It is Varma’s rebellious streak that the actor values the most. He shares, “Ramu brings unpredictability to the scenes. He is unpredictable and I love that about him. There is a rebel in him even at this stage, a revolt against all that is conventional. That makes his films far more exciting.”