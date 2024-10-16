Breaking News
Ram Gopal Varma thinks Salman Khan should give ‘super counter threat’ to Lawrence Bishnoi: ‘S K owes it to his fans’

Updated on: 16 October,2024 02:46 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma demanded Salman Khan to issue a threat to the gangster; otherwise, it would look like the "COWARDICE of the TIGER STAR."

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has been openly discussing the Salman Khan and Lawrence Bishnoi drama on the internet. After the Baba Siddique murder case, RGV has been sharing his opinions on the Salman and Bishnoi rivalry. His recent post about the matter was quite shocking, as the filmmaker demanded Salman Khan to issue a threat to the gangster; otherwise, it would look like the "COWARDICE of the TIGER STAR."


Ram Gopal Varma on Salman Khan and Lawrence Bishnoi Story


RGV took to his X account and shared a tweet that reads, "I wish @BeingSalmanKhan will give a SUPER COUNTER THREAT to B or otherwise, it will look like a COWARDICE of the TIGER STAR. S K owes it to his fans to rise up as the BIGGER SUPER HERO in comparison to B."


He further reacted to his earlier tweet summarizing the flow of events after gangster Bishnoi claimed responsibility for Siddique's murder and wrote, "I have 6.2 MILLION FOLLOWERS and this tweet got 6.2 MILLION VIEWS... This is a TESTIMONY of LAWRENCE BISHNOI’s CURRENT POPULARITY."

Ram Gopal Varma calls Bishnoi good looking

In one of his tweets about Bishnoi, Ram Gopal Varma shared a picture of the gangster and wrote, "If a film is based on the BIGGEST GANGSTER, no filmmaker will cast a guy who looks like DAWOOD IBRAHIM or CHOTA RAJAN... But here, I don’t know a single FILM STAR who is more GOOD LOOKING than B."

The Salman Khan connection with Baba Siddique's Murder

For those unaware, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has claimed responsibility for the murder of Baba Siddique, which was executed by three men on Saturday, October 12. A viral post claims that the gangster orchestrated the act because the politician was helping Salman Khan. The superstar and the late politician had been family friends for decades. His murder came as a shock to Khan, who was seen in tears at Siddique's residence on Sunday.

Bishnoi and Khan's feud goes back to the early 2000s when the superstar was involved in a blackbuck shooting case in Rajasthan. While Salman Khan spent a week in jail for the crime, the Bishnoi community, who consider blackbucks sacred, have been targeting the actor ever since, issuing death threats.

