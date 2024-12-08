Diljit Dosanjh posted a video on his Instagram account where he could be seen talking about the black marketing of his tickets and shared that he has nothing to do with it

Listen to this article Watch! Diljit Dosanjh on his concert tickets being sold in black: ‘Isme mera kasoor thodi hai’ x 00:00

Diljit Dosanjh is currently busy with his Dil-Luminati concert tour, and today he performed in Indore. During the concert, the actor-singer addressed the issue of black marketing of his concert tickets. The singer posted a video on his Instagram account where he could be seen talking about the black marketing of his tickets and shared that he has nothing to do with it. Further, in the video, he was seen reciting Rahat Indori's sher, whose meaning translates to "you can put as many allegations on me as you want."

Diljit Dosanjh addresses black marketing of his concert tickets

In the video, Diljit Dosanjh can be seen saying, "Bhot der se desh mein mere khilaf chal raha hai ki Diljit ki ticket black ho rahi hai, isme mera kasoor thodi hai ki tickets black ho rahi hai. Agar aap 10 ki ticket lo aur 100 mein becho, toh usme mera kya kasoor hai?" (For a long time now, there has been talk against me in the country that Diljit's tickets are being sold in black. Is it my fault if the tickets are being sold in black? If you buy a ticket for 10 and sell it for 100, how is that my fault?)

He further said, "Media walon, jitne bhi ilzaam mujhpar lagane hain, lagalo. Na toh mereko badnami ka bhay hai. Yeh koi ab thodi shuru hua hai, jab se desh mein cinema hai, tab se 10 ka 20 chal raha." (Media folks, feel free to level as many allegations against me as you like. I am not afraid of defamation. This isn't something new; it's been happening since the time cinema existed in the country — selling something for 10 and making it 20.)

He further said, "The times have changed. Earlier, singers used to stay behind the scenes, but now those who sing have come forward. Nothing else has changed."

He also congratulated Karan Ahuja and AP Dhillon.

About Diljit’s Dil-Luminati Tour

Meanwhile, Diljit Dosanjh’s Dil-Luminati Tour will continue with performances in Chandigarh (December 14), Mumbai (December 19), and Guwahati (December 29).

On the acting front, Diljit is all set to star in the upcoming movie Border 2, where he will be seen alongside Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan. The film, based on the historic Battle of Longewala, is set to begin shooting in November.